A local eighth grade boys basketball team has compiled a 30-6 record and qualified for a state tournament in March.
The 11 players are all students at Baker Middle School, although the team is not officially associated with BMS.
The middle school basketball season was in November and December.
The current team, which has traveled to compete in tournaments in Boise (3rd place), Seaside (3rd), La Grande (2nd), Clatskanie (2nd) and Sisters, will play in a 12-team tournament this weekend at Walla Walla, Washington.
The state tournament is in Bend and Redmond March 11-12, coach Colt Nudd said. His assistant coach is Mitch Osborn.
During the most recent tournament, last weekend in Sisters, Baker beat Seaside 44-32, Bend 44-14, Henley 42-31 and Redmond 48-32 in the championship game.
“Kids played close to perfect,” Nudd said. “Fun to watch.”
The team’s roster: Ben Nudd, Ezaiah Suarez, Gavin Combs, Jake Christensen, Kane Hellberg, Quin Wellman, Colton Shank, Ryder Nimmo, Gabe Schwartz, Hayden Churchfield and Braiden Whitebread.
A team of Baker seventh graders also won their division at the Sisters tournament.
