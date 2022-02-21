Brianna Stadler finished her Baker High School swimming career by finishing second in two events at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swim meet Saturday, Feb. 19, at Beaverton.
Stadler, a 4-time state champion, placed second in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
And although just a fraction of a second kept Stadler from claiming a fifth individual title — and winning at least one in each of her high school years — she was satisfied with her times.
“I’m actually really happy with both of my races,” Stadler said. “My times were where I wanted them to be. I would have liked to get another first place, but the two girls who beat me worked really hard and are really fast.”
In the backstroke, Stadler swam the 100-yard event in 57.82 seconds. She said that was her best time since she set a state record in winning the event as a freshman in 2019.
On Saturday, Stadler finished second to Sweet Home senior Chloe Taylor, who broke Stadler’s record of 56.64 by an eyeblink — 0.15 of a second.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Stadler said she almost achieved her goal of finishing in less than 58 seconds. Her time was 58.30, just .01 second behind her all-time best and less than half a second behind Adrienne Tam, a sophomore from Catlin Gabel, who finished in 57.77 seconds.
That race almost had a disastrous start for Stadler when her goggles broke while she was poised on the starting blocking, preparing to dive in.
Fortunately her dad, Randy Stadler, who’s also the Baker High School swimming coach, dashed in with an extra pair.
“I was a little panicked for a second,” Brianna Stadler said.
Randy Stadler said he was especially proud of Brianna for making sure she personally congratulated both Taylor and Tam for their races.
Brianna, who was the lone Baker swimmer at the state meet, amassed 10 points for her two runner-up finishes, giving Baker a tie for seventh in the team standings.
Brianna, who will swim for Colorado Mesa University this fall, said she plans to take a week or two off before resuming training and competing in some club meets.
