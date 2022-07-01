Little League baseball.jpg

Baker's minor boys all-star baseball team finished second in the District 3 tournament at Burns on June 30, 2022.

 Contributed Photo

BURNS — Baker’s minors boys all-star baseball team came up one game short at the District 3 Little League tournament in Burns, losing 19-3 to Columbia in the championship game on Thursday, June 30.

Columbia forced a winner-takes-all game with a 20-8 win over previously unbeaten Baker earlier in the day.

Baker’s roster includes Soren Kaaen, Emmett Petrucci, Wyatt Hansen, Ryker Davis, Welker Benson, Easton Ashby, Turner Jobes, Hoyt Bachman, Ryker Albert, Steven Kaesemeyer, Nolan Simpson, Jace Svedin and Kai Barr. Kris Davis is the team’s manager.

Three other Baker all-star teams also placed second at the district tournament — majors girls softball, junior girls softball, and junior boys baseball.

