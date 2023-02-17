Baker’s boys and girls basketball teams will try to cap undefeated Greater Oregon League seasons, and guarantee a home game in the upcoming state playoffs, when the Bulldogs host league playoff games Saturday, Feb. 18.
The girls will play La Grande at 7 p.m.
The boys will follow, around 8:30 p.m., against Pendleton.
Both Baker teams won the regular season conference title with 6-0 records.
If Baker teams win Saturday, they will play at home in the Class 4A playoffs either March 3 or 4. Opponents and times would be determined after next week’s play-in round.
The winners of the March 3-4 playoff games advance to the eight-team state tournament March 9-11 at Forest Grove High School.
Both Baker teams competed in the state tournament last March. The girls placed fourth.
Although wins on Saturday would guarantee the Bulldogs a home playoff game, even a loss wouldn’t necessarily force either team to travel for a playoff game, said Buell Gonzales Jr., Baker athletic director.
Because both teams are highly ranked, they could potentially earn a home playoff game even with a loss Saturday, Gonzales said.
The Baker girls, 20-2, are ranked number one.
The boys, 20-4 and on an eight-game winning streak, are ranked fourth.
Gonzales said both teams also have a high enough ranking that even if they lose Saturday, they would qualify for the 16-team playoff round March 3-4, and thus not have to win a play-in game the week of Feb. 20-25.
Tickets for Saturday’s games are $5 for students and $8 for adults.
Because it’s the playoff round, no passes will be accepted, Gonzales said. The same prices would apply, again with no passes, for the March 3 and March 4 playoff games.
Baker’s regular season results against Saturday’s opponents:
• Girls against La Grande. Baker won 53-38 on Jan. 10 at Baker.
Baker won 39-27 on Jan. 27 at La Grande.
• Boys against Pendleton. Baker won 80-51 on Jan. 24 at Baker. Baker won 67-52 on Feb. 3 at Pendleton.
