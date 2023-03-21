Sarah Plummer has been busy since she graduated from Baker High School as one of four co-valedictorians in June 2022.
Plummer has continued her academic and athletic achievements at Washington State University, competing in wrestling as a freshman and recently earning academic All-American recognition from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).
“(It’s) recognition through the NWCA for at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, mine was 4.0 last semester,” said Plummer, who also wrestled at BHS and was the top girls singles tennis player.
Plummer earned the academic honor despite being a freshman.
The wrestling association typically honors student-athletes who are at least sophomores, but Plummer said she had stacked enough dual-credit classes that the association made an exception.
Plummer and her teammates excelled in the classroom and on the wrestling mats this year.
“The women’s team this year took fourth overall at the national championship, and we were academic national champions with the highest collective GPA,” she said. “We also had two All-Americans who took second and third at nationals.”
The WSU women’s team claimed four academic All-Americans, and the men’s team had five this year.
Plummer said that in between competitions and classes, she kept a close eye on her alma mater’s girls wrestling team. The Bulldogs tied for second at the state tournament in late February, and Oakley Anderson was a state champion.
“I’ve been super excited watching the BHS team succeed this year,” Plummer said. “I was able to stop by their practices when I was home over winter break and I was really impressed. They are getting great coaching and working hard.”
Plummer said that since joining the WSU team, she’s learned that Oregon high schools are somewhat behind other states, including Washington, in embracing girls high school wrestling.
“It’s really exciting to see Baker taking women’s wrestling seriously,” she said.
Plummer said that after facing opponents this year who have much more experience, she wishes BHS had added wrestling earlier than the 2019-20 season, when she was a sophomore.
“It’s amazing moving into college wrestling, seeing just how good some of the women are,” she said. “A lot of them have been wrestling since they were little kids, which isn’t something I had the opportunity to do.”
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
