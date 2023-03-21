Sarah Plummer

Sarah Plummer, a 2022 Baker High School graduate, wrestling at Washington State University, where she earned Academic All-American recognition.

 Sarah Plummer/Contributed Photo

Sarah Plummer has been busy since she graduated from Baker High School as one of four co-valedictorians in June 2022.

Plummer has continued her academic and athletic achievements at Washington State University, competing in wrestling as a freshman and recently earning academic All-American recognition from the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).

