Bulldog Softball players and coach Sonny Gulick were greeted by fair skies if somewhat muggy breeze at Eugene Oregon, May 25, where they set to work taking on the Marist Catholic Spartans.
The game was broadcast by BHS athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr, who provided links on the Bulldog Nation Facebook group.
First inning set the tone with a 3 run bottom for the Spartans after Baker's no-hit top, Bulldogs getting quickly cleaned out by Marist pitcher Malia Williams.
The trend followed through to a brisk defeat with Bulldogs 0, Marist 10 in the 6th inning.
“Marist is a good team,” said Gulick, “They have a lot of playoff experience.”
Gulick emphasized the successes he saw on the field, “Ashlyn Dalton was fantastic at short and Lexi Rupel had a few nice plays.” Dalton managed 5 outs, Rupel caught back to back flys to center.
“Late in the contest Oakley Anderson and Kaydence Thomas made nice grabs to get us out of easiest inning, defensively.”
Kaycee Cuzick delivered 10 first pitch strikes by close out, and catcher Kaci Anderson helped close 2 innings and outed a runner attempting to steal home.
Game ended in the 6th with a home run by Spartan Miranda Hopkins, closing the season for the Bulldogs.
“I am very proud of the improvements we made,” said Gulick, “We will miss the positive attitude and work ethic Emrie (Osborn), our lone senior, brought to this fun group.”
Spring 2023 holds potential, as the team will retain most of its players and give Gulick a head start in training. “I look forward to coaching them again,” said Gulick, “We had a great season.” They close the year with 9-13.
2023 will also mark the start of a middle school softball program, which Gulick knows will be of benefit down the line.
Gulick offered sincere thanks to Roy Cuzick, Taylor Gulick, Gussie Cook and Stephanie Petrucci for all their help with the program this year.
