Three state champion athletes from Baker High School will have rings to commemorate their accomplishments thanks to the Brown family, owners of Lew Brothers Les Schwab Tires in Baker City.
Recently two of the champions — Sydney Keller and Gauge Bloomer — received their rings at the tire store from co-owner Rocky Brown.
The ring for the third state champion — swimmer Brianna Stadler — was not available in time for the ceremony.
Keller, who graduated from BHS in 2021, won the Class 4A state pole vault championship in May.
It was her third state crown, and second as an individual.
Keller won the Class 4A state wrestling title at 115 pounds in early March 2020, just before the pandemic canceled high school sports. One of the casualties of the cancellations was Baker’s girls basketball team, which was in Forest Grove preparing to defend its 2019 state title. Keller was a starting guard on the championship team.
Keller is competing in cross-country and track and field at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.
Bloomer capped his undefeated season in wrestling by winning the Class 4A title at 195 pounds on June 26 of this year.
Stadler is a four-time state champion. Her most recent titles were in the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter butterfly, also on June 26. Stadler, who is in her senior year at BHS, won the state title in the 100-meter backstroke as a freshman in 2019, and the 100-meter butterfly as a sophomore in 2020.
