BMS boys basketball season begins Baker City Herald Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago The Baker Middle School boys basketball teams had their first intrasquad games on Tuesday, Nov. 9.In the first game, Coach Jimmy Howerton's purple team beat Bryan Dalke's white team, 28-24.Braiden Whitebread of the purple team led all scorers with eight points. Teammates Kyran Payne added six, Nolan Briels five, and Anthony Mack two points.Gabe Simmons led the white team with seven points. Karson Karolski and Caedmon Myers had six points each, and Isaac Berry scored three.In the second game, the purple team beat the white team, 35-20.Damien Knie had a game-high 11 points to lead the purple team. Mason Martin added 10 points, Logan Crawford had five points and Rylen Jaensch two.The white team was led by William Spriet with seven points. Johndel Buniag and Cade Hearne each scored four points, Colton Shank had three points, and Tristan Klecker had two points.
