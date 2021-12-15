The Baker Middle School intramural boys basketball team continued their season this month, including a trip to Milton-Freewater.
On Dec. 1, coach Bryan Dalke’s team finally beat coach Jimmy Howerton’s team in a game that was close throughout.
Logan Crawford made three 3-pointers for Howerton’s team in the fourth quarter to narrow the lead to one point at 32-31, but Dalke’s team held on for the win by that score.
William Spriet led Dalke’s team with 16 points. Tyler Wirth had 14 points and Colton Shank had two.
Howerton’s team was led by Logan Crawford with 11 points. Braiden Whitebread had 10 points, Damien Knie six, and Connor Norton and Cade Hearne two points each.
In the second game, Howerton’s team won 18-15, with Dallin Stocks leading the way with eight points, followed by Anthony Mack with six points and Kyran Payne with two.
Dalke’s team was led by Colton Shank with six points. Tristan Klecker had three points, and Caden Ballou, Caedemon Myers and Johndale Buniag each had two points.
On Dec. 7 the intramural teams traveled to Milton-Freewater and beat Central Middle School, 27-0.
Every Baker player had at least one point.
William Spriet had six points, Logan Crawford, Tyler Wirth and Isaac Berry each had four, Johndale Buniag had three, Danny Maldonado and Dallin Stocks two each, and Nolan Briels and Parker Phillippi each had one point.
On Dec. 10 the intramural and BMS traveling teams played three games.
In the first, the seventh-grade traveling team played the intramural team. The traveling team won by more than 10 points, but no individual statistics were available.
In the second game, the Baker intramural team beat the Burns B team, 35-28. Baker led 10-4 after one quarter, but Burns rallied to cut the lead to 18-17 at halftime. Baker had a strong second half, outscoring Burns 17-9. Baker was led by Kyran Payne with 10 points. Connor Norton had eight points, Brayden Anderson five, Dean Jobes and Carson Karolski four each, and Cade Hearne and Lane Wever each had two points.
In the final game, the Baker eighth-grade traveling team beat the Burns A team, 62-46. Baker controlled the game from the beginning.
Rasean Jones led Baker with 29 points. Eli Long had 18 points, Jake McClaughry had two 3-pointers and eight points total, Jack Joseph had three points and Connor Martin had two points.
