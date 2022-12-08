Baker Middle School intramural basketball teams have played several games this month.
On Dec. 1 Baker played two games against La Grande.
Baker won the first game 32-17, led by Ian Brougham and Joe Chastain, who both scored eight points. Eddie Denton scored four points. Kyle Cooper, Dixon Dommeyer, Taylor Lee, Dallin Stocks and Ammon Hansen each scored two points.
La Grande won the second game 28-18. Baker was led in scoring by Logan Meyer's eight points.Vernon Madison had six points, and Jamie McClain and Wyatt Arriola both scored two points.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 Baker traveled to La Grande for a tournament with North Powder and La Grande.
In the first game, North Powder's B team beat Baker B team 18-12. Caison Barker led Baker with four points. Aaden Hansen, Connor Read, Taylor Lee, and Jamie McClain all scored two points.
In the second game Baker's A team beat North Powder's A team 22-12. Logan Meyer scored 10 points, Dallin Stocks had eight, and Wyatt Arriola scored two points.
In the third game Baker's A team beat La Grande's A team 26-13. Logan Meyer and Dallin Stocks both scored 10 points, Ian Brougham scored four, and Jamie McClain scored two points.
In the fourth game Baker's B team beat La Grande's B team on a buzzer beater by Eddie Denton. Statistics were not available for this game but the Baker boys fought hard and came back to win it behind a good game by Aaden Hansen and Caison Barker, said Bryan Dalke, one of Baker's coaches along with Jimmy Howerton. All the boys played hard and never gave up when they got behind, Dalke said.
