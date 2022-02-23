Baker’s seventh grade and eighth grade girls basketball teams won easily over Burns on Friday, Feb. 18, at Baker Middle School

The seventh graders won 66-6. Lily Logsdon was the leading scorer with 20 points. Colbi Bachman had 16 points.

Baker won the eighth grade game 57-2. Gwen Rasmussen had 24 points, and Raegan Gulick 16.

Both Baker teams also beat Grant Union on Feb. 15, at John Day.

In the seventh grade game, Baker won 69-7. Lily Logsdon had 13 points and Macey Morgan 10.

Baker won the eighth grade game, 59-2. Jaxyn Ramos was the leading scorer with 24 points. Gwen Rasmussen had 22 points, Raegan Gulick 17 and Reagan Ritter 14.

Baker was scheduled to play Pendleton on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.