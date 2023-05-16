The Baker Middle School track and field teams completed their regular season by competing in meets on May 11 at Pendleton and May 13 at Grant Union.

“We have nine athletes that will be competing in the Meet of Champions in Corvallis on May 24th,” coach Rob Ferdig said. “This is like a state meet for the middle school, with over 240 schools entered, with limited entries selected.”

Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.

