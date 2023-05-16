The Baker Middle School track and field teams completed their regular season by competing in meets on May 11 at Pendleton and May 13 at Grant Union.
“We have nine athletes that will be competing in the Meet of Champions in Corvallis on May 24th,” coach Rob Ferdig said. “This is like a state meet for the middle school, with over 240 schools entered, with limited entries selected.”
May 11, Sunridge Invitational
“In this meet our athletes gave it their all,” Ferdig said. “This was a big meet with 15 teams competing. Our kids represented Baker well against some stiff competition. Kate Norton broke a 7th grade school record in the javelin with a throw of 92 feet 1.5 inches, she also added to her school record in shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 1 inch.”
“One of the highlights for our team was that they got to run under the lights, the first time in the 10 years that I have been coaching,” Ferdig said.
Boys results
100, 7th grade
Theodore Pepera, 24th, 17.34
100, 8th grade
4. Quin Wellman, 4th, 12.72; Lance Downing, 8th, 13.02; Gavin Combs, 11th, 13.14; Danny Duran-Puente, 16th, 13.27; Ben Nudd, 22nd, 13.69; Ian Brougham, 24th, 13.87; Ryder Nimmo, 35th, 14.77
200, 7th grade
Everett Freeland, 1st, 27.86
200, 8th grade
Gavin Combs, 8th, 27.44; Ian Brougham 17th, 29.71; Dawson Fletcher, 20th, 30.18
400, 7th grade
Brandon Rosales, 6th, 1:08.81
400, 8th grade
Hayden Churchfield, 6th, 1:04.65; Dawson Fletcher, 8th, 1:08.44
800, 7th grade
Jake Holden, 6th, 2:45.56; Jonathan Kerns, 7th, 2:47.39
800, 8th grade
Kane Hellberg, 2nd, 2:17.11; Gabriel Schwartz, 7th, 2:32.44
1,500, 8th grade
Colton Shank, 14th, 6:04.98
100 hurdles, 8th grade
Ian Brougham, 3rd, 18.85
4x100 relay, 7th grade
Baker, 1st, 53.63
4x100 relay, 8th
Baker, first, 50.02
4x400 relay, 8th grade
Baker, 2nd, 4:04.75; Baker, 7th, 4:39.90
Shot put, 7th grade
Theodore Pepera, 8th, 23-8
Shot put, 8th grade
Quin Wellman, 2nd, 40-2; Ryder Nimmo, 5th, 36-4; Kane Hellberg, 9th, 31-11; Ben Nudd, 23rd, 27-7
Discus, 7th grade
Theodore Pepera, 14th, 53-5
Discus, 8th grade
Quin Wellman, 1st, 133-7; Ryder Nimmo, 6th, 89-1; Ben Nudd, 20th, 73-6
Javelin, 7th grade
Jonathan Kerns, 5th, 91-2.5; Jake Holden, 30th, 65-5
High jump, 7th grade
Jake Holden, 1st, 4-8; Jonathan Kerns, 4th, 4-6
High jump, 8th grade
Quin Wellman, 2nd, 5-2; Colton Shank, 14th, 4-6; Ian Brougham, 21st, 4-2; Gabriel Schwartz, 24th, 3-10
Long jump, 7th grade
Everett Freeland, 3rd, 14-10.5
Long jump, 8th grade
Kane Hellberg, 1st, 16-10.25; Hayden Churchfield, 3rd, 16-5.75; Gavin Combs, 7th, 15-6; Ben Nudd, 13th, 14-9.25; Dawson Fletcher, 16th, 14-6; Lance Downing 18th, 14-4.5; Colton Shank, 27th, 13-6; Gabriel Schwartz, 29th, 13-3.5; Brandon Rosales, 43rd, 11-1
Girls results
100, 7th grade
Sammie Stagnaro, 8th, 14.91; Molly Rasmussen, 12th, 15.11; Maya Alba-Keffer, 15th, 15.52; Remy Damschen, 18th, 15.63; Emily Hrdy, 35th, 17.02; Jericha Hearne, 44th, 20.78
100, 8th grade
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 13.54; Kaylee Gross, 16th, 15.32; Cadence Brown, 26th, 15.93; Lydia Spooner, 35th, 16.95; Myley Rabourne, 36th, 17.01
200, 7th grade
Taryn Niday, 7th, 31.41; Brylee Bain, 12th, 32.74; Hannah Cartwright, 18th, 33.94; Emily Hardy, 29th, 36.92; Adalyn Robb, 33rd, 41.32
200, 8th grade
Kyndal Chandler, 1st, 28.05; Jurnee Bliss, 13th, 33.55; Cadence Brown, 29th, 35.92; Lydia Spooner, 30th, 36.19
400, 7th grade
Maya Alba-Keffer, 7th, 1:16.66
400, 8th grade
Jurnee Bliss, 7th, 1:18.46
800, 8th grade
Ruby Heriza, 3rd, 3:12.25
100 hurdles, 7th grade
Hannah Cartwright, 10th, 21.66
100 hurdles, 8th grade
Ruby Heriza, 14th, 21.23; Myley Rabourne, 27th, 22.54; Azilia Chamberlain, 28th, 23.31
4x100 relay, 7th grade
Baker, 1st, 53.63
4x100 relay, 8th
Baker, 1st, 50.02
4x400 relay, 8th grade
Baker 2nd, 4:04.75; Baker, 7th, 4:39.90
Shot put, 7th grade
Kate Norton, 1st, 41-1; Maya Alba-Keffer, 6th, 23-5; Hannah Cartwright, 13th, 21-4; Emily Hardy, 21st, 19-2; Jericha Hearne, 25th, 18-9; Adalyn Robb, 33rd, 14-0
Shot put, 8th grade
Myley Rabourne, 32nd, 19-7
Discus, 7th grade
Kate Norton, 1st, 94-10
Discus, 8th grade
Azilia Chamberlain, 26th, 43-3
Javelin, 7th grade
Kate Norton, 1st, 91-1.5; Maya Alba-Keffer, 8th, 57-5; Adalyn Robb, 21st, 38-1.5; Emily Hardy, 31st, 29-7
Javelin, 8th grade
Azilia Chamberlain, 31st, 37-4.5
High jump, 7th grade
Remy Damschen, 9th, 3-8
High jump, 8th grade
Ruby Heriza, 6th, 4-0; Myley Rabourne, 11th, 3-10
Long jump, 7th grade
Brylee Bain, 4th, 13-9; Sammie Stagnaro, 7th, 13-0; Remy Damschen, 21st, 11-8.25; Adalyn Robb, 39th, 8-8.5; Jericha Hearne, 45th, 7-5.5
Long jump, 8th grade
Azilia Chamberlain, 32nd, 10-10.5; Jurnee Bliss, 45th, 8-8.75
Grant Union meet, May 13
“Could not have asked for a better day for a track meet,” Ferdig said. “Our athletes once again pushed themselves to the limits, even though this was their second track meet in three days.
“We saw some great outcomes considering this, and they never quit. What a great group of student-athletes we had this year. A highlight was that we put together relay teams where every athlete competed in these events (4x100 and 4x400).”
Baker won the team titles for boys and girls. The boys had 199.5 points, far ahead of runner-up Hines, with 59.5 points. Powder Valley was fourth with 41 points, and Pine Eagle ninth with 15 points.
Baker’s girls had 103.5 points. Imbler was second with 77.5, and Powder Valley sixth with 42 points. Pine Eagle was eighth with 32 points.
Boys results
400
Hayden Churchfield, 2nd, 1:03.22
4x100 relay
Baker, 1st, 50.13 (Kane Hellberg, Gavin Combs, Lance Downing, Quin Wellman); Baker, 2nd, 52.52 (Ben Nudd, Dawson Fletcher, Danny Duran-Puente, Hayden Churchfield); Baker, 4th, 54.65 (Brandon Rosales, Jonathan Kerns, Ian Brougham, Everett Freeland); Baker, 8th, 57.88 (Jacob Christensen, Ryder Nimmo, Theodore Pepera, Gabriel Schwartz)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:03.23 (Everett Freeland, Danny Duran-Puente, Kane Hellberg, Lance Downing); Baker, 3rd, 4:37.88 (Gavin Combs, Gabriel Schwartz, Dawson Fletcher, Hayden Churchfield); Baker, 5th, 4:55.79 (Jonathan Kerns, Ryder Nimmo, Brandon Rosales, Ian Brougham)
Shot put
Jacob Christensen, 9th, 24-10
Discus
Jacob Christensen, 13th, 54-3
Long jump
Gavin Combs, 1st, 16-4; Hayden Churchfield, 2nd, 15-11.75; Kane Hellberg, 3rd, 15-8; Lance Downing, 4th, 14-9
Girls results
100
Hannah Cartwright, 16th 15.87; Adalyn Robb, 36th, 18.89
200
Sammie Stagnaro, 5th, 30.28; Emily Hardy, 22nd, 36.60
400
Brylee Bain, 4th, 1:10.70; Maya Alba-Keffer, 11th, 1:20.01
1,500
Molly Rasmussen, 7th, 6:36.96
100 hurdles
Hannah Cartwright, 5th, 21.88
4x100 relay
Baker, 4th, 58.83 (Kaylee Gross, Jurnee Bliss, Cadence Brown, Kyndal Chandler); Baker, 5th, 59.21 (Sammie Stagnaro, Brylee Bain, Remy Damschen, Molly Rasmussen); Baker, 8th, 1:03.35 (Maya Alba-Keffer, Lydia Spooner, Emily Hardy, Hannah Cartwright); Baker, 10th, 1:10.93 (Azilia Chamberlain, Jericha Hearne, Myley Rabourne, Adalyn Robb)
4x400 relay
Baker, 2nd, 5:04.28 (Remy Damschen, Taryn Niday, Sammie Stagnaro, Brylee Bain); Baker, 4th, 5:16.91 (Kaylee Gross, Cadence Brown, Lydia Spooner, Emily Hardy)
Shot put
Kate Norton, 1st, 39-3.5; Emily Hardy, 17th, 20-9; Hannah Cartwright, 18th, 20-8; Jericha Hearne, 22nd, 18-3
Discus
Kate Norton, 1st, 95-3
High jump
Remy Damschen, 16th, 3-8
Long jump
Molly Rasmussen, 5th, 13-7.5; Brylee Bain, 8th, 12-10; Remy Damschen, 19th, 10-11.5; Adalyn Robb, 29th, 8-0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.