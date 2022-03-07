Baker Middle School wrestlers competed in the regional tournament on Saturday, March 5, at Riverside High School in Boardman.

Eight wrestlers qualified for the state tournament March 11-12 at Woodburn High School. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state meet.

In the girls event, Baker’s Madi Myer finished second, as did Neva Lynch. Taryn Niday placed third.

On the boys side, Daniel Maldonado was first at 132 pounds, and Clay Stevens was first at 150 pounds.

Connor Norton placed second at 132, and Xander Rexroad was second at 175 pounds. Henry Hester finished third at 175.

Baker’s Conner Niday, Luis Rosales and Ethan Keller all finished fourth.

