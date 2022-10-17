The Baker boys soccer team was convinced it had pulled off a last-minute miracle win Saturday, Oct. 15 at La Grande.
But not quite.
Junior Giacomo Rigueiro’s kick cleared the Tigers’ goal box, but just as the Bulldogs were preparing to celebate, the referees declared that Rigueiro’s goal was just after the match had ended.
Instead of a dramatic game-winning score, the two teams, just as they did on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Baker Sports Complex, had played to a 0-0 tie.
“All I can say about our players is that they played their hearts out for 80 minutes,” said assistant coach John Quintela, “one of the best performances from a varsity Bulldog squad in the four years I’ve been coaching at the high school level.”
Baker athletic director Buell Gonzales Jr. said Baker accepts the referee’s ruling but he has asked for clarification about the rule.
Baker head coach Victor Benites was still upset about the decision Monday, Oct. 17.
“In my book Baker won the game,” Benites said. “I’m sorry, I’m still not happy.”
The second tie with La Grande moves Baker’s season record to 3-5-3, 0-2-2 in league play. Baker will play host to Pendleton Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Sports Complex. Baker’s seniors will be honored before the match.
