Baker boys soccer

Baker freshman Aldo Duran, left, battles for a loose ball with Pendleton's Renee Ortega Cruz on Monday, Sept. 20 at Pendleton.

The Pendleton Buckaroos took a 4-1 lead over the Baker boys soccer team and held on for a 4-2 nonleague win on Monday, Sept. 20 at Pendleton.

Pendleton took a 2-0 lead early, but Baker rallied with a goal from junior Diego Quintela to cut the lead in half.

The Buckaroos then scored two goals before Baker junior Diego Jones-Bedolla found the net for the final goal.

Pendleton improved to 2-1 on the season.

Baker fell to 2-4.

“It wasn’t our best game,” Baker coach Victor Benites said. “I know my players and I know that we can do better. They caught us by surprise with the two goals at the very beginning.”

Baker opened league play Wednesday, Sept. 22 at La Grande. Results from the match will be in the Saturday, Sept. 25 issue of the Baker City Herald.

The Bulldogs return to the Baker Sports Complex on Monday, Sept. 27 to play host to Weiser at 4 p.m., the first of three matches in three days.

Baker travels to Fruitland on Tuesday, Sept. 28, and to Ontario on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

