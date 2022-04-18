PENDLETON — The Baker and Powder Valley track teams had another strong showing on Friday, April 15, at the Buck Track Classic Invitational, as the Baker boys placed second and the girls third.
Powder Valley’s boys were third, and the Badger girls placed eighth.
Pendleton won the team titles on both sides, the boys amassing 222 points to Baker’s 143 and Powder Valley’s 60, and the girls with 149.5 points. La Grande was second in the girls team standings with 132 points. Baker had 121.5 points.
"We were very fortunate and the weather at Pendleton was great and so were the performances,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “The kids just continue to improve.”
In the girls meet, Emma Baeth swept the 800 and 1,500, as she did in Baker’s previous meet.
“Emma continues to become more confident every race,” Cole said. “She ran an amazing 1,500, almost breaking 5 minutes, then she ran a solid 800 as well.”
Baker’s other individual champions were Jozie Ramos in the high jump and Ryann Paulsen in the javelin. Paulsen set a season best despite having to throw at 9 p.m. in a makeshift area because there were no lights in the official javelin area.
Ramos placed seventh in the event.
Sydney Lamb was second in the 3,000 and third in the 800.
“Sydney also continues to run strong,” Cole said.
Lamb set personal records in both races.
Brooklyn Jaca placed third in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, setting a personal record in the 100 and a season best in both the 300 hurdles and the high jump, where she placed second to Ramos.
Anna Johnson set personal records in the high jump and 100 hurdles.
Baker’s Daniel Brown won the 1,500 as the Bulldogs dominated that race, claiming the top four spots.
Jordan Mills was second, Seth Mastrude third and Peyton Waters fourth. Waters set personal records in the 1,500 and the 800, where he placed fifth.
Baker athletes finished second in five events — Malaki Myer in the 200 (setting a personal record), Tate Powell in the discus, Dash Bloomer in the javelin and triple jump (setting a personal record), and Reeve Damschen in the pole vault.
Mike Gentry placed third in both the shot put and discus.
Thaddeus Pepera set a personal record in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 8 inches to place second.
Powder Valley’s Kaden Krieger won the 400 and placed second in both the high jump and 300 hurdles. Teammate Reece Dixon was second in the 100.
Krieger and Dixon joined Jackson Chandler and Tom Gregg to place third in the 4x400 relay. Baker was less than two-tenths of a second behind, in fourth, with the quartet of Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Myer and Angel DeArcos.
Baker will travel to Ontario Tuesday, April 19, to compete against Ontario, Four Rivers, Harper and Vale.
BOYS
100
Reece Dixon (PV), 2nd, 11.74, Wyatt Hawkins, 8th, 11.89; Gaige Birmingham, 14th, 12.53; Tom Gregg (PV), 13.12; Nick Huges, 31st, 14.08; Haven Olson, 37th, 14.98; Kayden Garbin, 43rd, 16.74.
200
Malaki Myer, 2nd, 23.56; Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 24.00; Diego Quintela, 6th, 24.33; Jackson Chandler (PV), 7th, 24.34; Angel DeArcos, 12th, 25.14; Gaige Birmingham, 14th, 25.24; Kayden Garvin, 16th, 25.34; Tom Gregg (PV), 21st, 26.23; Gabe Bott, 33rd, 28.07; Allen Bedolla (PV), 37th, 30.04.
400
Kaden Krieger (PV), 1st, 51.65; Malaki Myer, 3rd, 53.67; Angel DeArcos, 5th, 54.75; Hunter Bingham (PV), 12th, 1:01.26; Casey Vaughan, 18th, 1:04.36; Nick Hughes, 23rd, 1:06.20; Haven Olson, 25th, 1:08.01.
800
Peyton Waters, 5th, 2:19.38; Daniel Brown, 6th, 2:20.86; Giacoma Rigueiro, 7th, 2:21.39; Jordan Mills, 8th, 2:22.05; Seth Mastrude, 9th, 2:24.19; Hunter Bingham (PV), 13th, 2:28.81; Sage Darlington, 18th, 2:43.83; Tanner Lucas, 19th, 2:48.14.
1,500
Daniel Brown, 1st, 4:45.54; Jordan Mills, 2nd, 4:48.79; Seth Mastrude, 3rd, 4:51.38; Peyton Waters, 4th, 4:51.95; Karsten Cikanek, 9th, 5:09.05; Sage Darlington, 13th, 5:19.3; Allen Bedolla (PV), 18th, 5:31.76; Tanner Lucas, 20th, 5:45.94.
3,000
Karsten Cikanek, 5th, 11:06.93; Wade Hawkins, 8th, 14:17.14.
110 hurdles
Dash Bloomer, 5th, 18.13; Thaddeus Pepera, 9th, 19.28; Casey Vaughan (PV), 13th, 20.93.
300 hurdles
Kaden Krieger (PV), 2nd, 41.46; Thaddeus Pepera, 5th, 44.18
4x400 relay
Powder Valley, 3rd, 3:44.09 (Jackson Chandler, Tom Gregg, Reece Dixon, Kaden Krieger); Baker, 4th, 3:44.24 (Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer, Angel DeArcos)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 3rd, 37-10.5; Tate Powell, 4th, 36-11; Logan Profitt (PV), 7th, 34-5.5; Caleb Kerns (PV), 12th, 33-1; Jacob Mills, 16th, 31-10; Izek Cleveland, 19th, 30-11.5; Dillon Multop, 21st, 30-10.5; Casey Vaughan (PV), 24th, 29-8.5; Colton Birmingham, 32nd, 26-3
Discus
Tate Powell, 2nd, 105-4; Mike Gentry, 3rd, 105-3; Caleb Kerns (PV), 9th, 88-2; Logan Profitt (PV), 10th, 87-10; Dillon Multop, 12th, 83-10; Colton Birmingham, 14th, 83-2; Jacob Mills, 17th, 80-1; Alex Hobbs, 19th, 78-11.5; Izek Cleveland, 33rd, 63-9
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 2nd, 130-0.75; Gaige Birmingham, 4th, 122-5; Mike Gentry, 9th, 106-1.25; Colton Birmingham, 10th, 105-8.75; Alex Hobbs, 11th, 104-5; Caleb Kerns (PV), 13th, 100-3; Jacob Mills, 21st, 88-9.5; Izek Cleveland, 23rd, 86-4
High jump
Kaden Krieger, 2nd, 5-10; Thaddeus Pepera, 4th, 5-8; Giacomo Rigueiro, 8th, 5-2; Gabe Bott, 10th, 5-0
Pole vault
Reeve Damschen, 2nd, 11-6; Gabe Bott, 6th, 10-0; Michael Endersby, 11th, 7-6; Wade Hawkins, 14th, 6-6
Long jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 6th, 18-3.25; Jackson Chandler (PV), 7th, 18-2; Tate Powell, 8th, 18-1.75; Dash Bloomer, 10th, 18-1; Reeve Damschen, 12th, 17-3.5; Wyatt Hawkins, 13th, 17-3.25; Kayden Garvin, 14th, 17-0.75; Giacomo Rigueiro, 22nd, 16-3.25; Tom Gregg (PV), 27th, 15-9.25; Nahom Svitak, 36th, 13-2.5
Triple jump
Dash Bloomer, 2nd, 40-10.25
GIRLS
100
Jayden Whitford, 7th, 14.46; Lillee Henry, 9th, 14.54; Jaycee Gray (PV), 17th, 15.14; Maddy Leggett (PV), 22nd, 15.38; Lani Pierce, 27th, 15.69; Jodi Bingham (PV), 33rd, 16.28
200
Ayla Bingham (PV), 2nd, 28.85; Sofia Hanson, 5th, 29.64; Alexis Conant, 7th, 30.05; Lillee Henry, 10th, 30.65; Lanie Pierce, 16th, 32.70; Lilly Collins, 22nd, 33.43; Jodi Bingham (PV), 23rd, 33.56
400
Sofia Hanson, 3rd, 1:09.60.
800
Emma Baeth, 1st, 2:30.43; Sydney Lamb, 3rd, 2:40.87; Sofie Kaaen, 6th, 2:44.97.
1,500
Emma Baeth, 1st, 5:01.49
3,000
Sydney Lamb, 2nd, 12:01.26
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 3rd, 18.37; Alexis Conant, 7th, 19.82; Anna Johnson, 11th, 21.14
300 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 3rd, 53.86; Anna Johnson, 9th, 58.76
4x100 relay
Baker, 2nd, 54.66 (Sofia Hanson, Lillee Henry, Jayden Whitford, Alexis Conant)
4x400 relay
Baker, 2nd, 4:38.62 (Sofia Hanson, Brooklyn Jaca, Sofie Kaaen, Emma Timm)
Shot put
Jozie Ramos, 5th, 27-7.5; Ryann Paulsen, 7th, 27-0.5; Abby Cox (PV), 9th, 26-0.5; Evan Rexroad, 23rd, 23-2; Maddy Leggett (PV), 25th, 21-10; Lilly Collins, 30th, 21-1.
Discus
Montana Williams, 9th, 73-0; Nevaeh Schuldt (PV), 11th, 68-5; Abby Cox (PV), 14th, 67-7; Lilly Collins, 16th, 66-5; Ryann Paulsen, 17th, 66-1
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 1st, 104-4; Jozie Ramos, 7th, 77-10
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 1st, 4-10; Brooklyn Jaca, 2nd, 4-8; Jacey Anderson (PV), 8th, 4-4; Anna Johnson, 12th, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 7-0
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 2nd, 14-5.5; Maddy Leggett (PV), 11th, 12-10.5; Jaycee Gray (PV), 12th, 12-8.5; Lani Pierce, 17th, 11-8.5; Jodi Bingham (PV), 18th, 11-7.75
