Baker will be sending a large contingent of athletes to the Class 4A state track and field championship after the Bulldog boys and girls both won the team title at the district meet on Saturday, May 14, at Baker High School.
The state championships are set for Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at the newly renovated Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene.
“It is always a special time to see our athletes compete against the state’s best athletes,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said. “We’re looking forward to competing at the new track in Eugene. Really excited to be back at Hayward.”
Cole credited the district titles to a “great combination of our veterans performing and our young kids just stepping up and going for it.”
“It was so nice to have good weather and no wind to conclude our track season at home,” Cole said. “The kids capitalized on the good conditions.”
Baker won the boys team title with 108.5 points. La Grande was second with 74, followed by Ontario (40) and Mac-Hi (39.5).
On the girls side, Baker amassed 107 points to top La Grande (73), Mac-Hi (56) and Ontario (28).
Baker athletes who qualified for state:
Girls
• 4x400 relay (Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Emma Baeth)
• 4x100 relay (Anna Belding, Emma Baeth, Jayden Whitford, Alexis Conant)
• Anna Belding, 400
• Emma Timm, 400
• Emma Baeth in 1,500 and 800, winning both events at the district meet. Baeth broke 5 minutes in the 1,500 and had an amazing kick in the 800, Cole said.
• Brooklyn Jaca in both hurdles races and the high jump
• Jozie Ramos in shot put and high jump
• Ryann Paulsen in javelin
• Sofie Kaaen won the pole vault as a freshman
• Jayden Whitford, pole vault
Cole said Anna Johnson had a great district meet, setting personal records in the triple jump and 300 hurdles, though she didn’t qualify for state.
Boys
• 4x100 relay (Wyatt Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer)
• 4x400 relay (Giacomo Rigueiro, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer, Angel DeArcos)
• Malaki Myer in the 200, 400 and both relays.
Cole said Myer ran an “amazing” anchor leg in the 4x100 relay, going from third place at the start to finish first at the wire.
• Angel DeArcos in the 400 and 800
• Daniel Brown, a freshman, won the 1,500 and 3,000, with personal records in both
• Dash Bloomer in high hurdles and javelin
• Thaddeus Pepera in 300 hurdles
• Tate Powell in discus
• Reeve Damschen in pole vault
Cole said Hawkins missed most of the meet due to illness, but he did run a leg in the 4x100 relay team that won the district race and qualified for state.
Individual results
Boys
100
Kayden Garvin, 4th, 11.91; Gaige Birmingham, 9th, 12.80
200
Malaki Myer, 1st, 23.82; Kayden Garvin, 6th, 24.84; Diego Quintela, 7th, 24.86
400
Malaki Myer, 1st, 52.91; Angel DeArcos, 2nd, 54.14
800
Angel DeArcos, 1st, 2:08.20; Peyton Waters, 3rd, 2:11.61; Seth Mastrude, 5th, 2:15.64
1,500
Daniel Brown, 1st, 4:25.72; Peyton Waters, 4th, 4:42.15; Jordan Mills, 5th, 4:47.22
3,000
Daniel Brown, 9:49.06; Jordan Mills, 4th, 10:33.97; Karsten Cikanek, 5th, 10:36.25
110 hurdles
Dash Bloomer, 2nd, 17.94; Thaddeus Pepera, 3rd, 19.58
300 hurdles
Thaddeus Pepera, 2nd, 43.81; Dash Bloomer, 3rd, 45.53; Reeve Damschen, 4th, 48.53
4x100 relay
Baker, 1st, 44.70 (Wyatt Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 3:38.00 (Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer, Angel DeArcos)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 3rd, 38-7.5; Tate Powell, 4th, 37-4
Discus
Tate Powell, 2nd, 119-7; Mike Gentry, 3rd, 117-0; Dillon Multop, 8th, 95-6
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 2nd, 136-9; Gaige Birmingham, 5th, 120-1; Alex Hobbs, 7th, 113-4
High jump
Giacomo Rigueiro, 3rd, 5-4
Pole Vault
Reeve Damschen, 2nd, 12-0; Gabe Bott, 3rd, 10-6; Gaige Birmingham, 8-6
Long jump
Tate Powell, 4th, 18-1; Reeve Damschen, 6th, 17-4.25; Kayden Garvin, 8th, 16-11
Triple jump
Dash Bloomer, 4th, 39-2.75
Girls
100
Jayden Whitford, 7th, 14.32; Alexis Conant, 8th, 14.42; Lani Pierce, 11th, 15.58
200
Anna Belding, 3rd, 27.19; Sofia Hanson, 6th, 29.63; Alexis Conant, 8th, 29.95
400
Anna Belding, 1st, 1:01.17; Emma Timm, 2nd, 1:04.02; Sofia Hanson, 4th, 1:08.09
800
Emma Baeth, 1st, 2:23.47; Emma Timm, 3rd, 2:38.98; Lilly Collins, 6th, 3:22.90
1,500
Emma Baeth, 1st, 4:57.06; Sydney Lamb, 3rd, 5:28.69; Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 5:40.55
3,000
Sydney Lamb, 3rd, 11:56.15; Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 12:40.94
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 1st, 17.72; Alexis Conant, 3rd, 18.95; Anna Johnson, 5th, 20.15
300 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 1st, 51.31; Anna Johnson, 3rd, 55.68; Jayden Whitford, 4th, 59.58
4x100 relay
Baker, 3rd, 52.30 (Anna Belding, Emma Baeth, Jayden Whitford, Alexis Conant)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:13.37 (Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Emma Baeth)
Shot put
Jozie Ramos, 1st, 30-5; Ryann Paulsen, 4th, 27-10; Lilly Collins, 5th, 26-5
Discus
Lilly Collins, 4th, 82-0; Evan Rexroad, 6th, 71-11; Montana Williams, 8th, 67-11
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 2nd, 110-7; Jozie Ramos, 6th, 80-9; Montana Williams, 7th, 77-0
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 1st, 4-10; Brooklyn Jaca, 2nd, 4-8; Anna Johnson, 3rd, 4-2
Pole vault
Sofie Kaaen, 1st, 7-6; Jayden Whitford, 2nd, 7-0; Avery Collier, 4th, 6-0
Long jump
Sofia Hanson, 6th, 13-4.75
Triple jump
Sofia Hanson, 5th, 29-6.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.