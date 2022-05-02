Baker’s track and field teams concluded a hectic weekend by winning the girls and boys team titles at the Saint Alphonsus Invitational meet on Saturday, April 30, in Ontario.
The Baker boys amassed 145 points to easily top Adrian and Nyssa, which tied at second with 76 points. Powder Valley was third with 74 points.
On the girls side, Baker had 141.5 points. Ontario was second with 112. Powder Valley placed seventh with 30.5 points.
A day earlier, Friday, April 29, some Baker athletes competed in the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational at Hermiston, while others were in action at the Don Walker meet in Nyssa.
Baker coach Suzy Cole said she designed the busy weekend to help athletes get in as many events as they wanted, and to give varsity competitors a chance to run two days in a row to get used to the schedule at the state meet.
“It was a long weekend for the kids,” Cole said. “I was very pleased with how well some of them responded — especially the distance runners coming back on Saturday after running the steeplechase on Friday. Emma Baeth competed really strong in back-to-back meets. Some of the kids struggled, but the purpose of the back-to-back weekend was to see where we were. I am sure they will respond very well in the future because of the effort made this weekend.”
On Saturday at Ontario, Brooklyn Jaca was the high point runner for the girls, winning the 100 hurdles and placing second in the 300 hurdles. Jaca was also a member of Baker’s winning 4x400 relay team.
Emma Baeth won the 800 and 1,500, and Sydney Lamb and Sofie Kaaen had lifetime bests in the 1,500, and Emma Timm had personal records in the 200 and 400. Ryann Paulsen had a lifetime record in winning the javelin throw.
On the boys side, Angel DeArcos won the 800, and Peyton Waters, Seth Mastrude and Sage Darlington all had PRs in the 800. Waters and Jordan Mills also had PRs in the 1,500.
Tate Powell won the discus and was third in the shot put.
Baker athletes also had many PRs in the Don Walker meet Friday at Nyssa, including Nick Hughes in the 100 and 400, Powell in the discus (finishing first), and Haven Olson in the long jump, 200 and 400.
Mike Gentry won the shot put with a personal record.
Sofia Hanson had strong performances in the long jump, triple jump and 200.
Cole said the Kiwanis Twilight at Hermiston is always a fun meet for distance runners as it is the only meet that includes a steeplechase (where runners have to leap over hurdles and plunge through a water obstacle).
Lamb won the girls 2K steeplechase, and Kaaen was second.
Daniel Brown was third in the 3K steeplechase.
On Friday, May 6, Baker will host the Baker Invitational with 24 teams competing. It will be a special day, Cole said, as Baker honors the late Ray Uriarte, who coached for more than 30 years at BHS. The “Ray Day” meet will feature a tribute to Uriarte, who died earlier this year.
Field events will start at 10 a.m., with running events starting at noon.
Saint Alphonsus Invitational, Ontario
Girls individual results
(PV — Powder Valley)
100
Ayla Bingham (PV), 3rd, 13.94; Alexis Conant, 6th, 14.45; Jayden Whitford, 7th, 14.53; Jaycee Gray (PV), 10th, 14.78; Maddy Leggett (PV), 15th, 15.78; Dallee Bingham (PV), 16th, 16.06
200
Anna Belding, 4th, 27.70; Emma Timm, 8th, 30.68; Lilly Collins, 15th, 34.51
400
Anna Belding, 1st, 1:03.03; Emma Timm, 3rd, 1:05.75; Sydney Lamb, 7th, 1:13.09; Jodi Bingham (PV), 8th, 1:13.72; Maddy Leggett (PV), 9th, 1:17.54; Hadley Wallace (PV), 10th, 1:26.54
800
Emma Baeth, 1st, 2:29.49
1,500
Emma Baeth, 1st, 5:07.65; Sydney Lamb, 2nd, 5:26.64; Sofie Kaaen, 3rd, 5:36.63; Avery Collier, 8th, 6:54.68
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 1st, 18.36; Alexis Conant, 5th, 19.65; Anna Johnson, 8th, 20.42; Evan Rexroad, 11th, 23.86
300 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 2nd, 52.26; Anna Johnson, 7th, 58.59
4x100 relay
Powder Valley, 3rd, 56.82 (Ayla Bingham, Jodi Bingham, Jaycee Gray, Maddy Leggett)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:27.84 (Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Emma Barth)
Shot put
Jozie Ramos, 6th, 28-10; Abby Cox (PV), 7th, 27-11.5; Ryann Paulsen, 8th, 26-7; Lilly Collins, 9th, 24-3
Discus
Lilly Collins, 5th, 78-6; Ryann Paulsen, Abby Cox (PV), 7th, 68-8; Evan Rexroad, 9th, 64-0
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 1st, 112-3; Jozie Ramos, 4th, 87-10; Dallee Bingham (PV), 5th, 87-2
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 3rd, 4-6; Brooklyn Jaca, 5th, 4-4; Anna Johnson, 7th, 4-0
Pole Vault
Sofie Kaaen, 4th, 6-6
Long jump
Ayla Bingham (PV), 1st, 15-3.5
Triple jump
Sofia Hanson, 8th, 24-11
BOYS
100
Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 11.70; Kayden Garvin, 8th, 12.27; Tom Gregg (PV), 16th, 12.82; Gaige Birmingham, 19th, 13.01; Gabe Bott, 24th, 13.49
200
Kaden Krieger (PV), 2nd, 23.37; Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 24.09; Malaki Myer, 4th, 24.16; Kayden Garvin, 7th, 24.59; Diego Quintela, 11th, 24.85; Wyatt Hawkins, 14th, 25.49; Tom Gregg (PV), 17th, 26.01; Orrin Cobb (PV), 24th, 29.32
400
Angel DeArcos, 4th, 54.94; Wyatt Hawkins, 7th, 55.69; Tom Gregg (PV), 10th, 57.54; Hunter Bingham (PV), 12th, 1:01.80; Casey Vaughan (PV), 18th, 1:06.82
800
Angel DeArcos, 1st, 2:09.71; Peyton Waters, 3rd, 2:16.11; Seth Mastrude, 4th, 2:17.31; Hunter Bingham (PV), 6th, 2:24.55; Sage Darlington, 12th, 2:31.47
1,500
Peyton Waters, 2nd, 4:42.40; Jordan Mills, 3rd, 4:45.14; Sage Darlington, 9th, 5:28.60; Allen Bedolla (PV), 10th, 5:32.58
3,000
Tanner Lucas, 3rd, 11:56.70
110 hurdles
Kaden Krieger, 1st, 16.68; Dash Bloomer, 3rd, 18.43; Thaddeus Pepera, 5th, 20.02
300 hurdles
Kaden Krieger, 1st, 42.13; Thaddeus Pepera, 3rd, 43.40
4x100 relay
Baker, 2nd, 45.91 (Wyatt Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer)
4x400 relay
Baker, 4th, 3:50.98 (Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer, Angel DeArcos); Baker, 5th, 4:06.39 (Gaige Birmingham, Giacomo Rigueiro, Sage Darlington, Thaddeus Pepera)
Shot put
Tate Powell, 3rd, 38-9.5; Mike Gentry, 5th, 37-5; Logan Profitt (PV), 6th, 37-3
Discus
Tate Powell, 1st, 114-10; Logan Profitt (PV), 5th, 102-5; Mike Gentry, 7th, 97-2
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 2nd, 133-2; Gaige Birmingham, 3rd, 127-4; Colton Birmingham, 9th, 103-10
High jump
Kaden Krieger, 1st, 5-10; Thaddeus Pepera, 5th, 5-4
Pole Vault
Gabe Bott, 1st, 10-6
Long jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 3rd, 19-0; Reeve Damschen, 7th, 18-2; Kayden Garvin, 9th, 17-2
Triple jump
Reece Dixon (PV), 2nd, 40-7.75; Dash Bloomer, 5th, 38-9.5; Giacomo Rigueiro, 9th, 34-11.5
Kiwanis Twilight Invitational, Hermiston
Boys individual results
100
Malaki Myer, 5th, 11.62; Wyatt Hawkins, 12th, 11.98; Kayden Garvin, 14th, 12.09; Izek Cleveland, 31st, 13.76
200
Malaki Myer, 4th, 23.58; Wyatt Hawkins, 9th, 24.61; Diego Quintela, 10th, 24.68; Gaige Birmingham, 17th, 25.76
400
Angel DeArcos, 3rd, 54.53; Diego Quintela, 6th, 55.95; Reeve Damschen, 9th, 56.41
800
Angel DeArcos, 6th, 2:08.71
1,600
Sage Darlington, 16th, 5:54.99
110 hurdles
Dash Bloomer, 5th, 18.34; Thaddeus Pepera, 9th, 19.11
300 hurdles
Thaddeus Pepera, 2nd, 43.37
3K steeplechase
Daniel Brown, 3rd, 10:54.17; Jordan Mills, 7th, 11:38.52; Seth Mastrude, 9th, 12:56.04
4x100 relay
Baker, 3rd, 45.04 (Wyatt Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer)
4x400 relay
Baker, 3rd, 3:38.19 (Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Malaki Myer, Angel DeArcos)
Shot put
Jacob Mills, 15th, 34-0; Dillon Multop, 22nd, 30-7
Discus
Dillon Multop, 19th, 85-8; Jacob Mills, 20th, 85-6; Alex Hobbs, 22nd, 82-8; Kevin Gutierrez, 26th, 77-0
Javelin
Dash Bloomer, 2nd, 146-3; Gaige Birmingham, 13th, 112-8; Alex Hobbs, 14th, 108-1; Kevin Gutierrez, 27th, 77-8
High jump
Thaddeus Pepera, 8th, 5-4
Pole vault
Gabe Bott, 6th, 9-6; Gaige Birmingham, 13th, 8-0
Long jump
Reeve Datschen, 8th, 17-9.5; Kayden Garvin, 10th, 17-7; Dash Bloomer, 16th, 16-8
Triple jump
Dash Bloomer, 3rd, 39-7; Izek Cleveland, 17th, 30-0
GIRLS
100
Alexis Conant, 12th, 14.22; Jayden Whitford, 18th, 14.45; Lani Pierce, 28th, 15.66
200
Anna Belding, 3rd, 28.02; Alexis Conant, 12th, 29.38; Lani Pierce, 22nd, 33.01
400
Emma Baeth, 1st, 1:00.89; Anna Belding, 3rd, 1:02.22
800
Emma Baeth, 2nd, 2:29.55; Emma Timm, 5th, 2:35.90
100 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 4th, 17.94; Alexis Conant, 10th, 18.98; Anna Johnson, 12th, 19.56
300 hurdles
Brooklyn Jaca, 4th, 51.36; Anna Johnson, 13th, 57.97; Jayden Whitford, 14th, 58.88
2K steeplechase
Sydney Lamb, 1st, 8:28.54; Sofie Kaaen, 2nd, 8:29.11
4x100 relay
Baker, 3rd, 52.82 (Sofia Hanson, Emma Baeth, Jayden Whitford, Alexis Conant)
4x400 relay
Baker, 1st, 4:14.95 (Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca, Emma Timm, Emma Baeth)
Javelin
Jozie Ramos, 10th, 88-9
High jump
Jozie Ramos, 3rd, 4-10; Brooklyn Jaca, 8th, 4-6
Long jump
Jozie Ramos, 9th, 13-7.5; Lani Pierce, 21st, 11-10.75
Don Walker Invitational, Nyssa
Girls individual results
PE — Pine Eagle; H — Huntington
100
Sofia Hanson, 10th, 29.21; Ella Randall (PE), 26th, 14.85; Colleen Carlsen (H), 30th, 15.07; Lilly Collins, 40th, 33.83; Evie Davis (PE), 42nd, 16.34; Emma Annis (PE), 43rd, 16.47; Alex Dewey (H), 44th, 17.00
200
Taylor Cochell (PE), 17th, 30.26; Colleen Carlsen (H), 27th, 32.22; Evie Davis (PE), 42nd, 35.02
1,500
Emma Annis (PE), 13th, 6:40.10
100 hurdles
Natalia Mathes (H), 15th. 21.12
4x100 relay
Pine Eagle, 12th, 59.08 (Emma Annis, Evie Davis, Ella Randall, Taylor Coches)
Shot put
Ella Randall (PE), 2nd, 34-0.5; Ryann Paulsen, 12th, 26-5.5; Maria Errera (H), 22nd, 22-3; Lilly Collins, 31st, 22-4.5; Montana Williams, 33rd, 22-2.5; Meadoh Waldrop, 39th, 21-3; Taylor Cochell (PE), 45th, 20-10; Evan Rexroad, 57th, 18-6
Discus
Lilly Collins, 19th, 70-6; Colleen Carlsen (H), 24th, 66-11; Maria Errera (H), 25th, 65-0; Montana Williams, 28th, 61-2; Evan Rexroad, 35th, 58-8; Evie Davis (PE), 46th, 47-10; Emma Annis (PE), 49th, 36-5
Javelin
Ryann Paulsen, 2nd, 102-1; Ella Randall (PE), 5th, 89-9.75; Montana Williams, 12th, 81-11; Colleen Carlsen (H), 29th, 60-9; Meadoh Waldrop, 35th, 53-5; Maria Errera (H), 36th, 53-1.5
High jump
Emma Preissing (H), 8th, 4-4; Evan Rexroad, 12th, 4-2; Natalia Mathes (H), 16th, 4-0
Long jump
Taylor Cochell (PE), 12th, 13-2; Sofia Hanson, 18th, 12-9; Natalia Mathes (H), 19th, 12-5; Emma Preissing (H), 32nd, 10-5
Triple jump
Sofia Hanson, 8th, 28-10
BOYS
100
Reid Davis (PE), 30th, 13.08; James Denson (PE), 33rd, 13.26; Nahom Svitak, 44th, 13.76; Bailey Hicks (H), 4th, 13.79; Nick Hughes, 49th, 23.98; Danny Phan (H), 53rd, 14.60; Michael Carlsen (H), 56th, 15.16; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 57th, 15.20; Tyson Hunt (PE), 58th, 15.29
200
Cole Morgan (PE), 5th, 24.72; James Denson (PE), 33rd, 27.42; Trace Gover (PE), 40th, 28.19; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 43rd, 28.47; Haven Olson, 44th, 28.49; Nahom Svitak, 46th, 28.85; Danny Phan (H), 50th, 30.87
400
Giacomo Rigueiro, 5th, 54.68; Trace Gover (PE), 24th, 1:00.51; Gabriel Brown (PE), 27th, 1:02.68; Nick Hughes, 32nd, 1:03.39; Haven Olson, 35th, 1:06.05; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 38th, 1:07.74
800
Cooper Gover (PE), 2nd, 2:07.73; Alan Chokecharoenkiatti (H), 17th, 2:47.08; Tanner Lucas, 19th, 2:50.41
110 hurdles
Aman Tilenbaev (H), 10th, 19.79
1,500
Gabriel Brown (PE), 10th, 5:02.79; Tanner Lucas, 20th, 5:41.67
3,000
Caleb Brown (PE), 1st, 9:18.88
4x100 relay
Huntington, 10th, 49.79 (Aman Tilenbaev, Damion Klosky, Bryce Klosky, Colton Mathews)
4x400 relay
Pine Eagle, 2nd, 3:41.23 (Reid Davis, Cooper Gover, Caleb Brown, Cole Morgan)
Shot put
Mike Gentry, 1st, 40-4; Tate Powell, 6th, 37-10; Micah Shepard (H), 30th, 31-3.25; Dante Lofton (H), 51st, 27-6; Colton Birmingham, 53rd, 26-9.5; Jacky To (H), 634d, 24-2
Discus
Tate Powell, 1st, 120-9; Micah Shepard (H), 9th, 105-0; Mike Gentry, 14th, 92-4; Aman Tilenbaev (H), 20th, 87-11; Colton Birmingham, 30th, 78-7; Trace Gover (PE), 35th, 66-9; Jonas Roman (H), 37th, 63-10
Javelin
Jacky To (H), 7th, 125-11; Micah Shepard (H), 20th, 101-5; Damion Klosky (H), 21st, 101-1.5; Colton Birmingham, 24th, 99-10.5; Mike Gentry, 29th, 93-11.5; Tyson Hunt (PE), 30th, 87-2.5; Reid Davis (PE), 34th, 81-2.5
High jump
Giacomo Rigueiro, 10th, 5-2; Jonas Roman (H), 13th, 5-0
Long jump
Aman Tilenbaev (H), 19th, 16-6; Jonas Roman (H), 24th, 16-1.75; Damion Klosky (H), 31st, 15-4; Giovanni Cartwright (PE), 35th, 14-2.25; Haven Olson, 37th, 10-0
Triple jump
Giacomo Rigueiro, 14th, 34-3.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.