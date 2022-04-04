The Baker boys golf team won the team title at the Mac-Hi Invitational on Friday, April 1, and Baker’s Caitlin Lien was the girls individual medalist.

The Baker girls had just three players so the Bulldogs weren’t eligible for the team title, which requires at least four players.

Baker coach Mike Long said he was happy with the results given that the Bulldogs, due to inclement weather, haven’t had a lot of practice at Quail Ridge Golf Course.

Playing on a par-60 course (most courses are par-72 or par-71), the Baker boys compiled a score of 296 for the top four players to beat runner-up Mac-Hi, with 304. La Grande was third at 333.

Three Bulldogs shot rounds of 73, four strokes off Enterprise Dylan Jennings’ low round of 69 — Jesse Maldonado, Kaden Conklin and Isaiah Jones.

Gavin Stetcher, a senior who Long said only recently took up golf, shot a 77, and Alex Ritter carded a 98.

On the girls side, Lien shot a 38 on the back nine, a five-shot improvement from the first nine, to card an 81.

Lilly Wilson, a freshman who is also new to golf, shot a 96.

Long said Wilson is progressing about as rapidly as any player he has coached.

Makenna Shamion, who transferred to Baker from Seaside and started playing just a couple weeks ago, carded a 116.

Baker will return to Umatilla County on Friday, April 8, for a tournament at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.

The Baker girls will host the Baker Invitational on April 18 at Quail Ridge, and the boys will have a home invitational on April 25.

