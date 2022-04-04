The Baker boys golf team won the team title at the Mac-Hi Invitational on Friday, April 1, and Baker’s Caitlin Lien was the girls individual medalist.
The Baker girls had just three players so the Bulldogs weren’t eligible for the team title, which requires at least four players.
Baker coach Mike Long said he was happy with the results given that the Bulldogs, due to inclement weather, haven’t had a lot of practice at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Playing on a par-60 course (most courses are par-72 or par-71), the Baker boys compiled a score of 296 for the top four players to beat runner-up Mac-Hi, with 304. La Grande was third at 333.
Three Bulldogs shot rounds of 73, four strokes off Enterprise Dylan Jennings’ low round of 69 — Jesse Maldonado, Kaden Conklin and Isaiah Jones.
Gavin Stetcher, a senior who Long said only recently took up golf, shot a 77, and Alex Ritter carded a 98.
On the girls side, Lien shot a 38 on the back nine, a five-shot improvement from the first nine, to card an 81.
Lilly Wilson, a freshman who is also new to golf, shot a 96.
Long said Wilson is progressing about as rapidly as any player he has coached.
Makenna Shamion, who transferred to Baker from Seaside and started playing just a couple weeks ago, carded a 116.
Baker will return to Umatilla County on Friday, April 8, for a tournament at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
The Baker girls will host the Baker Invitational on April 18 at Quail Ridge, and the boys will have a home invitational on April 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.