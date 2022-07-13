Baker youth trapshooter Cris Schuh had a strong performance at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship event July 7-10 at Mason, Michigan.
Cris, who will be a freshman this fall at Baker High School, was up against about 1,800 other competitors.
He finished by hitting 193 out of 200 targets, a 96.5% rate.
Cris placed 136th overall in an event where the winner had a near-perfect score of 199.
“I met some people that were pretty cool,” said Cris, who has been a competitive shooter since he was 6 or 7.
Family friend Alan Mellott introduced Cris to trapshooting.
Mellott died due to complications from cancer in March 2020, and was never able to watch his protege compete.
Cris said he learned in early June that he had qualified to compete at the national championships.
He started raising money for the trip immediately.
“It was too short of notice, we had about a month,” said Schuh’s father, Cody.
They’re hoping to recoup some of the travel expenses by raffling off an American Flag customized 6.5 Creedmoor rifle and ammunition at the VFW Memorial Club. If you’d like to support them the raffle concludes on July 29.
Cris said it was somewhat surreal to travel so far to compete.
“It wasn’t bad until you got there, then you got really nervous,” he said.
Although the competition took place on perfect sunny afternoons, Cody Schuh said Cris’ practice session was quite different.
“It was just giant raindrops,” Cody said. “It rained inches within half an hour.”
After the competition, Cris unwound by taking in a movie at the theater in Mason before boarding a flight back home on July 11.
Cody said Cris learned a lot at the national championship that will help him compete for the Baker High School trapshooting team over the next four years.
Cris shared his appreciation for “all my coaches, Mr. (Zack) Kimball, Wayne Paxton, coach (David) Blair. And Bob Whitnah, also one of our coaches.”
“Zack did a real good job with the kids, they really respond well to him,” Cody said. “I don’t think it would be the same without that personality they look up to.”
