EUGENE — The Baker girls finished seventh in the team standings at the Class 4A state track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene last weekend.
Emma Baeth won the 1,500, setting a school record in the process, and she finished second in the 800 to lead the Bulldogs to a team total of 34.5 points in the two-day event, Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21.
Baeth also ran the anchor leg for Baker’s 4x400 relay team, which placed third. The other runners in the relay are Anna Belding, Brooklyn Jaca and Emma Timm.
Jozie Ramos placed fourth in the high jump, and Jaca was fifth.
Ryann Paulsen was eighth in the javelin.
On the boys side, Baker scored four points.
“It was very exciting to be back at the state meet in Eugene,” Baker coach Suzy Cole said.
In 2019 the state meet took place at Mount Hood Community College while Hayward Field was being renovated.
The 2020 meet was canceled due to the pandemic, and the 2021 meet was in Florence.
“It was nice for the seniors to finally have a chance to compete at Hayward because it is such a nice facility,” Cole said. “It felt like starting over because no one has ever been to an event like it is run at Hayward. It was an exciting meet watching Emma cap off her senior year while watching our underclassmen get the state track bug.”
The world track and field championships will take place at the venue this July. Hayward Field also hosted the U.S. track and field Olympic trials in 2020.
Girls individual results
• Jozie Ramos, fourth in the high jump, 12 in the shot put.
Cole said Ramos “jumped very well and had good attempts at the 5-foot mark.”
• Ryann Paulsen, eighth in the javelin.
Cole said Paulsen injured her shoulder about two weeks ago but she managed to nearly set a personal record with a throw of 105 feet, 2 inches.
• Sofie Kaaen, a freshman, placed eighth in the pole vault.
“Sofie had an amazing first experience at state,” Cole said. “It is a very intimidating experience at state, especially in the pole vault.”
Kaaen cleared eight feet, a personal record, and nearly made it over at 8-6.
• Emma Timm competed in the 400, although Cole said her specialty is the 800.
“She competed strong at districts and state while learning how to manage the strategy of the race,” Cole said. “It has been fun watching Emma gain confidence with her running.”
• Brooklyn Jaca competed in four events and “had a very strong showing in all four,” Cole said.
She tied her personal best in the high jump at 4-10, finishing fifth. She also ran well in the 100 and 300 hurdles and ran a leg for the 4x400 relay team that placed third.
• Anna Belding qualified for the 400 final by finishing second in her heat.
She was disqualified in the finals for stepping on the lane line too many times, Cole said.
“The corners are so short and tight that it is different than what they run the rest of the season,” she said.
• Jayden Whitford, a freshman, competed in the pole vault, an event she took up just three weeks ago, Cole said.
“While she did not make opening height, she had two very good attempts at it,” Cole said. “She will be back next year.”
In addition to Baker’s third-place finish in the 4x400 relay, the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team placed 11th, matching a personal record at 52.77 seconds.
Relay team members are Belding, Sofia Hanson, Whitford and Alexis Conant. Cole said Hanson, a freshman, stepped in for Baeth due to scheduling conflicts.
“Sofia stepped up and ran a great leg with very little notice,” Cole said. “I was super proud of how she handles it all.”
Boys individual results
• Thaddeus Pepera finished seventh in the 300 hurdles.
• Daniel Brown, a freshman, finished 10th in both the 1,500 and 3,000, setting personal records in both races.
“Daniel competed as well as any distance runner I have taken to state in 35 years,” Cole said. “It is so difficult to compete when the front kids are so fast that it usually pulls the runners beyond their capacity. But Daniel stuck with his strategy and performed very well. He ran two perfect races.”
• Tate Powell placed 11th in the discus.
“He had a rocky start because his was the first event at the meet, and it wasn’t as organized as well as we would expect,” Cole said. “It was a bit of a rush, but he handled it very well and stayed focused. The discus ring is so different, and some of the athletes did not get a legal throw in. Tate did throw well, and I consider this a good first trip to state for him.”
• Malaki Myer competed in the 200 and 400, and was close to qualifying for the finals in both races.
“He competed very well, but it just wasn’t in his legs to compete at the top of his abilities,” Cole said.
• Angel DeArcos competed in the 400 and 800.
In the 400, “he ran a very good race, but not quite enough to get to the finals,” Cole said. “He competed well.”
• Dash Bloomer competed in the javelin and the 110 hurdles.
“He had three really good throws right at his PR in the javelin, but not quite enough to get into the finals,” Cole said.
• Reeve Damschen placed 10th in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 6 inches.
“I am very excited for how he did,” Cole said. “He had good attempts at 12 feet.”
• Baker’s 4x100 relay team — Wyatt Hawkins, Kayden Garvin, Diego Quintela and Malaki Myer — placed ninth.
“They competed very well,” Cole said.
• Baker’s 4x400 relay team placed seventh, setting a new personal record by three seconds.
Runners are Wyatt Hawkins, Diego Quintela, Angel DeArcos and Malaki Myer.
“Malaki ran a great anchor leg,” Cole said. “This is such an exciting race.”
