Baker’s girls and boys basketball teams will have ambitious goals when they tip off the 2022-23 season next week.
Both teams welcome back most of the key players from last year’s squads, both of which advanced to the Class 4A state tournament in March.
Jebron Jones returns for his fifth season as boys coach.
Jason Ramos begins his second season as girls coach.
The Baker girls, who finished with a 22-6 record (6-0 in the Greater Oregon League) brought home the fourth-place trophy, beating Cascade and Marist Catholic in the consolation bracket after losing to Corbett in the quarterfinals.
The Bulldog boys (19-8 overall, 5-1 in league) lost to Junction City and Philomath in the state tournament at Coos Bay.
Both teams will be busy during December with nonleague schedules that include multiple road trips.
The boys will open the season at the Wilsonville Invitational tournament Dec. 2-4, then travel to Meridian, Idaho, for another tournament Dec. 15-17.
Both the boys and girls teams will travel to Stayton between Christmas and New Year’s Day to compete in the SCTC Holiday Classic from Dec. 28-30.
Both teams will also play games on three straight days, Dec. 8-10.
The Bulldog girls will play all three at home, starting with Homedale on Dec. 8, then against Estacada on Dec. 9 and Molalla Dec. 10.
The Baker boys will travel to Homedale on Dec. 8, then return to BHS for games against Estacada on Dec. 9 and Molalla on Dec. 10.
Estacada and Molalla are completing a home-and-home series with the Bulldogs, as both Baker teams traveled west last December to play those two schools.
New-look Greater Oregon League
The league remains at four teams but with one change — Mac-Hi drops out, replaced by Pendleton.
That makes for a more daunting league schedule for the Bulldogs. The Baker girls split two games with the Buckaroos last season, while the Baker boys lost their one game against Pendleton.
Baker opens the league schedule by playing host to La Grande on Jan. 11. The girls game is set for 6 p.m., the boys game to follow.
