The Baker softball team played excellent defense behind pitcher Kaycee Cuzick against league-leading La Grande, but the Bulldogs struggled on offense in a 2-0 loss in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, May 13, at La Grande.
The dam burst in the second game as the Tigers, who finished 11-1 in Greater Oregon League play and are ranked second in the state, scored 13 runs in the first inning and went on to win 18-0 in three innings.
Baker, which dropped to 8-13 on the season and 2-10 in the GOL, could potentially qualify for the Class 4A playoffs. Coach Sonny Gulick said he would learn the Bulldogs’ fate Tuesday night, May 17.
After losing to La Grande 8-1 and 22-1 in a doubleheader on April 22 at the Baker Sports Complex, the Bulldogs were much more competitive in the first game at La Grande.
“Game one was a pitchers’ duel,” Gulick said. “Kaycee had them off balance all day. Defense was outstanding. Our infield played almost flawless and kept us in the game behind Cuzick’s and (Kaci) Anderson’s stellar performance.”
Baker committed only one error in a game that was scoreless until La Grande’s Carlee Strand led off the fourth inning with a solo home run.
La Grande pitcher Grace Neer was dominant, getting 18 of the 21 outs on strikeouts and allowing just two hits, to Kaci Anderson and Alexis Rupel.
Neer struck out the first 10 batters.
Cuzick was Baker’s first baserunner, drawing a walk — the only one Neer allowed — with two outs in the top of the fourth. Kaci Anderson followed with a single that advanced courtesy runner Oakley Anderson to third.
But Neer ended the threat with a strikeout.
Baker had another scoring chance in the fifth inning when Rupel singled with one out, and Emrie Osborn was hit by a pitch with two outs, giving Baker two baserunners. But another Neer strikeout closed out the inning.
Kaci Anderson also reached base when she was hit by a pitch with two outs in the sixth, but Neer again finished the inning with a strikeout. She then struck out the side in the seventh to end the game.
The second game scarcely resembled the first.
Baker committed multiple errors early — and nine in just two innings — and La Grande batters took advantage.
“The hitters made adjustments and figured Kaycee out,” Gulick said. “That’s what happens when batters get enough opportunities to see pitches. Defensive miscues hindered our ability to get out of the first inning.”
Brooklyn Rayl and Osborn each had a hit for Baker.
