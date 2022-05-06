Baker’s softball team rebounded from a tough loss in the first game to take the lead in the second game of a doubleheader at Ontario on Thursday, May 5, but the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the Tigers and lost 7-5.
Ontario dominated the first game, 16-1 in four innings.
“Errors extended innings and Ontario hitters punished us hard,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “In the field we didn’t help ourselves out.”
Baker committed six errors in the first game, and nine in the second.
Game one was an uphill battle, with Ontario ahead nearly from the start.
After the Tigers scored two runs with one out, Baker rightfielder Lexi Rupel made a great play to limit the damage.
Rupel caught a fly ball in right field and fired the ball to catcher Kaci Anderson, who tagged out an Ontario runner who tagged up at third.
The Bulldogs couldn’t get much going on offense, though, against Ontario pitcher Belle Naverrete.
Ashlyn Dalton doubled in the third to drive in Te’ygan Coley for Baker’s lone run. It was also Baker’s only hit.
Baker showed its resolve in the second game, taking a 2-0 lead after a half inning. Baker scored both runs with two outs, taking advantage of an Ontario error for one run, and Makayla Rabourne stealing home for the other.
Ontario got a run back in the bottom of the first, but Baker struck again in the top of the third when Kaci Anderson doubled to score Brooklyn Rayl and give Baker a 3-1 lead.
“I was proud of the approach we had in the second game,” Gulick said. “We cut down on strikeouts and did a much better job making Ontario make plays.”
Baker struck out nine times in the first game, but just five times in the second.
The Bulldogs had 10 hits to Ontario’s five in the second game.
“We had our opportunities for more runs,” Gulick said.
After Ontario took a 6-2 lead after five innings, Baker scored single runs in the sixth and seventh, but stranded multiple runners in each inning.
Kiley Jo Aldrich, Rayl, Kaycee Cuzick, Kaci Anderson and Dalton each reached base at least twice in the second game.
Baker, which dropped to 2-8 in the Greater Oregon League and 8-10 overall, will play nonleague games at Nyssa on Monday, May 9, and at Grant Union on Tuesday, May 10, before finishing its league schedule at La Grande for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 13.
