The Baker volleyball team remained unbeaten in Greater Oregon League play by sweeping Ontario on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Ontario.
“We played very well against Ontario,” Baker coach Ali Abrego said.
Baker dominated, with set scores of 25-14, 25-7, 25-7, to improve to 12-3 overall, 3-0 in league. The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine matches.
“The first game (against Ontario) reflects our own errors, and the second and third sets reflect us focusing on what we can control and eliminating those errors,” Abrego said. “We had a lot of fun during the Ontario game, and were even able to try out some different lineups. We’ve been focusing on communication and cohesiveness, and that’s exactly what won us that game.
“The girls played extremely well collectively, and we’re really focused on controlling the tempo as we move forward into this week with La Grande,” Abrego said.
Baker also won the JV match at Ontario.
The Bulldogs travel to La Grande on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a league match against the Tigers starting at 6:30 p.m. Baker then heads to Burns on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a nonleague match at 2:30 p.m.
