Baker girls wrestling.jpg

Baker's girls wrestling team, shown here at a tournament last weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho, was in 6th place after the first day of the Best of the West event, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Pasco, Washington. Top, from left: Madi Meyer, Oakley Anderson, McKay Anderson, Kaci Anderson, Marli Lind, Julianna Sandberg, coach Josh Anderson. Bottom, from left, Lilly Collins, Kylie Martin, Alena Hills.

 Contributed Photo

PASCO, Washington — The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team was in seventh place among 24 teams after the first day of the two-day Best of the West Invite on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Baker had 62 points. Othello was in first place with 197.

