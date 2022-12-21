PASCO, Washington — The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team was in seventh place among 24 teams after the first day of the two-day Best of the West Invite on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Baker had 62 points. Othello was in first place with 197.
Baker individual results on the first day:
Alena Hills, 115 pounds
• First round, def. Ashley Gomez, Othello, by fall (41 seconds)
• Second round, lost to Alisson Rojas, Walla Walla, 4-0.
• Consolation round 2, def. Taryn Rhoads, Chiawana, by fall (4:55).
• Consolation round 3, lost to Bella Trujillo, Toppenish, by fall (4:36).
Kylie Martin, 115
• First round, def. Jocelyn Chavez, Toppenish, by fall (3:41).
• Second round, lost to Mayan Riojas, Toppenish, by fall (50 seconds).
• Consolation round 2, def. Yosilin Villalobos, Royal, by forfeit.
• Consolation round 3, lost to Evelyn Pacheco Alvarado, Hermiston, 9-7.
McKay Anderson, 135
• Second round, def. Lilyana Valdovinos, Kamiakin, by fall (23 seconds).
• Quarterfinal, def. Brielle Starr, Goldendale, by fall (1:17).
Kaci Anderson, 140
• Quarterfinal, def. Ari Bartholomew, Goldendale, by fall (19 seconds).
Lilly Collins, 145
• First round, def. Dayna Enderlin, Hanford, 9-2.
• Quarterfinal, lost to MaryAnn Reyes, Toppenish, by fall (1:55).
• Consolation round 2, def. Carmen Hall, Hanford, 11-6.
Oakley Anderson, 170
• Second round, def. Aaliyah Gomez, Othello, by fall (2:35).
• Quarterfinal, lost to Jocelyn Velasco, Toppenish, by fall (1:17).
Madison Meyer, 190
• First round, def. Fantazy Montana, Chiawana, by forfeit.
• Quarterfinal, def. Alexa Alvarado, Toppenish, by fall (3:50).
