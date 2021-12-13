NYSSA — With defending state champion Gauge Bloomer leading the way with a first-place finish at 195 pounds, the Baker wrestling team placed seventh out of 21 teams at the Calhoun Classic Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Baker girls varsity team placed 12th out of 22 teams, and the Baker boys JV was also 12th among 22 teams.
Bloomer won all three of his matches, winning by technical fall over Homedale’s Willy Haun in the championship match.
“Just as Gauge Bloomer ran through everyone on the football field, he ran through everyone on the wrestling mat, pinning his way to the finals,” Baker coach Brandon Young said.
Another senior, Jaden Martin, also advanced to the finals at 285 pounds by winning his first two matches.
In the championship match against Miguel Perez of Caldwell, Martin “was in position a couple of times, but unable to capitalize and finished with second place,” Young said. Perez won the match by fall.
Senior Alex Ritter, at 220 pounds, won his first two matches, lost in the semifinals, then won two more matches to claim third place, beating Brody Holaday of Fruitland 3-1 in the third-place match.
“Alex has really stepped up since his sophomore season,” Young said. “When he steps out there he has the confidence it takes to be successful.”
Three Baker girls competed, led by senior Sarah Plummer, who won three of four matches and finished third at 155 pounds.
“Sarah started wrestling last year and has put in a ton of extra time to get to where she is right now,” Young said. “She has always kept such a positive attitude and does not let any outside influences affect her wrestling. She is one of a kind.”
Other Baker girls results:
• Lilly Collins, freshman, 1-2, 135 pounds
• Sheylin Karolski, freshman, 0-2, 155
Other Baker boys varsity results:
• Marcus Chamberlain, sophomore, 1-2, 106
• Joey Duncan, sophomore, 0-2, 113
• River Clark, junior, 1-2, 120
• Aldo Duran, freshman, 1-2, 120
• Sage Darlington, sophomore, 0-2, 126
• Riley Martin, sophomore, 0-2, 132
• Cole Hester, sophomore, 0-2, 138
• Gavin Stone, senior, 1-2, 160
• Paul Still, senior, 0-2, 160
• Graison Stone, sophomore, 0-2, 170
• Cody Eskew, junior, 1-2, 182
• Adrian Allen, senior, 1-2, 182
• Jayden Clark, junior, 0-2, 220
• Russell Walden, sophomore, 0-2, 285
Baker JV boys results:
• Ryan Brown, junior, 3-1, second place, 170
• Connor Jensen, senior, 2-2, fourth place, 182
• Michael Endersby, freshman, 0-2, 126
• Samuel Nelson, freshman, 2-2, 132
• Ben Coburn, sophomore, 1-2, 160
• Tristan Mulkey, freshman, 0-2, 182
• Ethan Morgan, freshman, 1-2, 182
• Billy Kargianis, senior, 0-2, 220
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.