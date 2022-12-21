Baker's girls wrestling team, shown here at a tournament last weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho, was in 6th place after the first day of the Best of the West event, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Pasco, Washington. Top, from left: Madi Meyer, Oakley Anderson, McKay Anderson, Kaci Anderson, Marli Lind, Julianna Sandberg, coach Josh Anderson. Bottom, from left, Lilly Collins, Kylie Martin, Alena Hills.
Baker's Oakley Anderson defeated Middleton's Jady Cook during the Wiley Dobbs wrestling tournament Dec. 16-17, 2022, at Twin Falls, Idaho. Anderson placed 3rd in her division.
PASCO, Washington — The Baker/Powder Valley girls wrestling team was in eighth place out of 24 teams early on the second day of the two-day Best of the West Invite on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Baker had 78 points on Wednesday morning, after being in seventh place after the first day, Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Othello was in first place with 266 points on Wednesday morning.
“Girls are doing awesome — this is a great group of ladies,” Baker coach Josh Anderson wrote in a post on the Baker Bulldog Nation Facebook page “They are polite, respectful, resilient, tough and have no quit in them. It’s a pleasure to work with them and Baker Nation, their families and friends should be proud of what they are doing.”
Complete results will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 24 issue.
Kaci Anderson had advanced to the championship match in the 140-pound division, where she was set to wrestle Ruby Clark of Richland.
Baker individual results on the first day and early on the second day.
Alena Hills, 115 pounds
First round, def. Ashley Gomez, Othello, by fall (41 seconds)
Second round, lost to Alisson Rojas, Walla Walla, 4-0.
Consolation round 2, def. Taryn Rhoads, Chiawana, by fall (4:55).
Consolation round 3, lost to Bella Trujillo, Toppenish, by fall (4:36).
Kylie Martin, 115
First round, def. Jocelyn Chavez, Toppenish, by fall (3:41).
Second round, lost to Mayan Riojas, Toppenish, by fall (50 seconds).
Consolation round 2, def. Yosilin Villalobos, Royal, by forfeit.
Consolation round 3, lost to Evelyn Pacheco Alvarado, Hermiston, 9-7.
McKay Anderson, 135
Second round, def. Lilyana Valdovinos, Kamiakin, by fall (23 seconds).
Quarterfinal, def. Brielle Starr, Goldendale, by fall (1:17).
Kaci Anderson, 140
Quarterfinal, def. Ari Bartholomew, Goldendale, by fall (19 seconds).
Semifinal, def. Diamond Van Cleve, Othello, by fall (3:01).
Lilly Collins, 145
First round, def. Dayna Enderlin, Hanford, 9-2.
Quarterfinal, lost to MaryAnn Reyes, Toppenish, by fall (1:55).
Consolation round 2, def. Carmen Hall, Hanford, 11-6.
Consolation round 3, lost to Kyndra Casias, Richland, by fall (2:08).
Oakley Anderson, 170
Second round, def. Aaliyah Gomez, Othello, by fall (2:35).
Quarterfinal, lost to Jocelyn Velasco, Toppenish, by fall (1:17).
Consolation round 4, def. Carmen Briseno, Kamiakin, by fall (2:23)
Madison Meyer, 190
First round, def. Fantazy Montana, Chiawana, by forfeit.
Quarterfinal, def. Alexa Alvarado, Toppenish, by fall (3:50).
Semifinal, lost to Makayla Torres, Toppenish, by fall (1:07)
