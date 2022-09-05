Baker had to cover more than 350 miles on the ground to get to its first football game of the 2022 season, but once the Bulldogs arrived at Cascade High School they pretty much stayed in the air.

Baker junior quarterback Paul Hobson and a trio of receivers made for a potent aerial attack as the Bulldogs held off the Cougars 34-26 on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Turner.

