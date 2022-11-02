The Baker and Powder Valley volleyball teams, which played each other three times this season, with Baker winning two, will both vie for state titles in their respective divisions starting Friday, Nov. 4.
The Bulldogs will travel to Springfield High School for the Class 4A tournament.
The Badgers head for Redmond's Ridgeview High School for the Class 1A tournament.
Both events have eight teams, with two courts so matches can be played simultaneously.
Baker
The Bulldogs, 17-5 and ranked fifth in the state, open the tournament Friday at 8 a.m. against Tillamook. The Cheesemakers are 16-4 and ranked fourth. They advanced to the tournament by sweeping Hidden Valley on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Baker swept Philomath the same day.
Baker and Tillamook had no common opponents. If Baker wins, it would face the winner of the second 8 a.m. match, pitting Crook County against top-ranked Marshfield. The semifinal match is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
If the Bulldogs lose to Tillamook, they would play in a consolation semifinal Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.
Powder Valley
The Badgers will take on longtime westside rival St. Paul on Friday at 10 a.m.
Powder Valley, 24-7, is ranked sixth. St. Paul is 26-5 and ranked third.
The teams had four common opponents this season — Crane, Stanfield, Damascus Christian and Perrydale.
Powder Valley was 2-3 against those teams. St. Paul was 3-1.
If the Badgers beat St. Paul, they would play Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of the North Douglas/Crane match.
If Powder Valley loses to St. Paul, the Badgers would play in a consolation semifinal Saturday at 8 a.m.
Class 4A State Volleyball
Friday, Nov. 4
Quarterfinals
Baker vs. Tillamook, 8 a.m.
Crook County vs. Marshfield, 8 a.m.
Mazama vs. The Dalles, 10 a.m.
Henley vs. Cascade, 10 a.m.
Semifinals
Crook County/Marshfield winner vs. Baker/Tillamook winner, 6:30 p.m.
Mazama/The Dalles winner vs. Henley/Cascade winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Consolation semifinals, 8 a.m.
4th/6th place match, noon
3rd/5th place match, noon
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 1A State Volleyball
Friday, Nov. 4
Quarterfinals
Umpqua Valley Christian vs. Damascus Christian, 8 a.m.
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. North Clackamas Christian, 8 a.m.
Powder Valley vs. St. Paul, 10 a.m.
North Douglas vs. Crane, 10 a.m.
Semifinals
Umpqua Valley Christian/Damascus Christian winner vs. Rogue Valley Adventist/North Clackamas Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.
Powder Valley/St. Paul winner vs. North Douglas/Crane winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Consolation semifinals, 8 a.m.
4th/6th place match, noon
3rd/5th place match, noon
Championship, 6 p.m.
