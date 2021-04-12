Baker football coach Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs had a good week of practice preparing for the season’s final game Friday, April 9 against league rival La Grande at Community Stadium on the EOU campus.
But it didn’t look like it early.
Baker struggled in the first half and trailed the Tigers 7-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs proved their coach’s assessment of practice accurate in the second half, though, dominating La Grande and coming away with a 22-7 win that evened Baker’s season record at 3-3 overall, 3-1 against league opponents.
“We had a good week of practice. We really focused on getting better at what we were doing,” Ramos said. “We just did some fine tuning.”
The first half was a mess of penalties and turnovers, and both teams struggled to maintain any sort of momentum.
A Baker fumble, one of two fumbles and three total turnovers, led to the game’s first score, a 12-yard run by quarterback Payton Cooper that gave La Grande a 7-0 lead in the second half. There the score remained at halftime.
“We basically knew at that point that it was our own miscues that kind of put us in that position, we fumbled the ball in our own end there, and that’s how they scored,” Ramos said. “We talked about how we can’t give them opportunities because that’s what is going to keep teams in a ballgame. We needed to clean it up and play better.”
In the second half, the Bulldogs shined on the ground.
Junior running back Gauge Bloomer (season-high 190 yards on 22 carries) and senior quarterback Gabe Gambleton (90 yards on 14 rushes) were dominant as Baker outgained La Grande 272 yards to 58 on the ground.
Bloomer’s 6-yard run in the third quarter cut the Tigers’ lead to 7-6.
Baker was even more dominant in the final quarter, with Gambleton accounting for all 16 of the Bulldogs’ points, scoring on 40-yard and 2-yard runs and then converting the two-point conversion after both touchdowns.
While Baker was scoring 22 consecutive points, the Bulldog defense was holding the Tigers at bay. La Grande had just 121 total yards on 51 plays.
Ramos credits Baker’s offensive line for creating opportunities for Bloomer and Gambleton.
“We knew we could run on them,” Ramos said. “Our upfront guys were awesome, our O-line guys took it upon themselves to oppose their will so to speak.”
Although Baker loses 14 seniors, Ramos said he’s glad the graduating class, after losing their normal fall season in 2020 due to the pandemic, had a chance not only to complete their high school careers, but to cap the season with a win over a rival that had beaten the Bulldogs seven straight times.
“It was a great win for our seniors going out, to be able to go to La Grande and beat those guys, it’s never easy,” Ramos said. “To have that as their final game, knowing that they hadn’t gotten that job done over the course of their high school career, to be able to finish on that high note — that was a good takeaway for them.”
With an unusual spring football season over, Ramos said he and the rest of the coaching staff are eager to work this summer to prepare Baker for a more normal fall slate.
“We do a pretty good job at developing players,” Ramos said. “Our younger kids developed and grew and got valuable experience that they are going to bring back in the fall.”
Ramos said he had a simple message for his players after this unique experience: “Every moment and every opportunity matters, because you just never know, and to not take it for granted.”
