Baker’s softball team was eager to play in front of its home fans for the first time in 2022.
Perhaps a trifle too eager.
But after a sluggish first inning on a blustery Tuesday evening, March 29, the Bulldogs dominated Marsing, Idaho, breezing to an 18-2 win in five innings on Steiger Field at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker, playing for the first time since March 17, improved to 3-0 on the season.
“I like the contributions I’m getting from everyone in the lineup, whether in the field or at the plate or on the bases,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “We play hard, and it’s nice to see that.”
Baker pitcher Kaycee Cuzick got out of a bases loaded jam with one out in the top of the first by striking out Lily Thoene and Jaci Montgomery.
Marsing scored one run on a close play at the plate as Taylor Callison advanced from third on a passed ball.
Catcher Kaci Anderson flipped the ball to Cuzick, who tagged Callison a split-second after her foot touched the plate.
Gulick credited Anderson with blocking another low pitch that, had it gotten past her, could have given Marsing a second run.
Kiley Jo Aldrich led off the bottom of the first by lining a pitch from Mila Astorquia to right field.
Unfortunately, rightfielder Sophia Lundberg scarcely had to move to make the catch for the first out.
Baker tied the score at 1 when Brooklyn Rayl singled to right field to score Anderson, who had reached on Astorquia’s error.
After Candace Peterson drew a walk, Astorquia struck out Cuzick and Te’ygan Coley to end the first inning.
Gulick said Baker batters were too aggressive in the first inning, swinging at pitches that would have been called balls.
But the Bulldogs quickly corrected that issue.
Cuzick had an easy second inning, striking out two Marsing batters after shortstop Ashlyn Dalton nabbed Mariah Colbert’s ground ball for the first out.
Baker then took control in the home half of the second.
Dalton, batting seventh in the order, started with an infield single. She advanced to second on a throwing error and then to third on a wild pitch.
Sydney Fry and Emrie Osborn both drew walks to load the bases.
Dalton scored on a passed ball to give Baker a 2-1 lead, and Aldrich was the third straight Baker batter to draw a base on balls.
Anderson followed with an RBI single, Rayl drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, and the Bulldogs led 4-1.
The rally continued with two outs.
Rayl scored on a wild pitch, and Coley drove in a run with a single.
Dalton then completed the scoring with a two-run triple down the leftfield line.
Baker led 8-1 after two innings.
Gulick said the Bulldogs were much more patient at the plate after the first inning, waiting for Astorquia, who struggled to throw strikes, to get a pitch over the plate.
He was also pleased by the performance of the bottom part of the lineup. Dalton, batting seventh, started the second-inning surge and finished it with her triple.
“It’s always nice when your 7 through 9 hitters start your rally,” Gulick said.
Marsing picked up a run on Astorquia’s single in the top of the third, but rightfielder Osborn threw out Astorquia at second as she tried to stretch the hit into a double.
Dalton ended the threat with an unassisted forceout at second on a ground ball.
Baker extended its lead to 12-2 with four more runs in the bottom of the third. Osborn opened the inning with a single, followed by consecutive RBI triples by Aldrich, Rayl and Anderson.
Cuzick drove in the final run with an infield single.
Baker completed the scoring with six more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Osborn had an RBI single, Anderson drove in a run with a double, Skylar Roy, playing for the first time after recovering from an injury during the state basketball tournament earlier this month, had an RBI groundout, and Dalton had a run-scoring single to make it 18-2.
Baker ended the game by the 10-run mercy rule by holding Marsing scoreless in the top of the fifth.
Peterson caught a fly ball for the first out and threw to Roy at third base to get a runner trying to advance after tagging up at second.
Cuzick then struck out Montgomery for the final out, and the last of her nine strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Gulick said Cuzick, after figuring out the umpire’s strike zone, “settled down and did a great job, throwing a lot of strikes.”
Marsing had just five hits.
Gulick said that in talking with the Bulldogs after the win, he emphasized that they’ll need to play the way they did from the second inning on against tougher opponents on their schedule.
Baker trailed just 1-0 against Marsing, but a similar start against other teams could lead to a much bigger deficit, Gulick said.
The Bulldogs will try to keep their record unblemished Friday, April 1, by playing host to Burns in a doubleheader. The first game is set for 2 p.m.
