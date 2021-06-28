Baker wrestlers and swimmers had a trophy-winning weekend at their respective state tournaments, bringing home three individual state titles.
In the pool at Cottage Grove High School, Baker junior Brianna Stadler won both the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Stadler was the 2020 state champion in the 100 butterfly, and she set a state record in winning the state title in the 100 backstroke in 2019.
Stadler led Baker to a fifth-place finish in the team standings with 137 points. Newport won the team title with 288 points.
Teammate Salena Bott, a senior, placed seventh in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 freestyle. Another Baker senior, Avril Zickgraf, placed 15th in the 50 freestyle.
Stadler, Bott and Zickgraf teamed with juniors Sydney Lamb and Caitlin Lien to place fifth in the 200 medley relay.
Wrestling
On the wrestling mats at Cascade High School in Turner, near Salem, Baker junior Gauge Bloomer won all four of his matches to claim the state title at 195 pounds. Bloomer won by fall over Estacada’s Jackson Turner in the championship match.
Junior Jaden Martin won three straight matches to advance to the championship, where he lost by decision to Bryer Moore of Junction City.
Other Baker results:
• Marcus Chamberlain, 106 pounds, went 2-2 in matches and scored six points.
• Joey Duncan, 106 pounds, went 1-2 in matches and scored three points.
• River Clark, 113 pounds, went 1-2 and scored one team point.
• Sage Darlington, 120 pounds, went 0-2.
• Cole Hester, 126 pounds, went 2-2 and scored three points.
• Gavin Stone, 145 pounds, went 2-2 and scored three points.
• Jacob Mills, 182 pounds, went 0-2.
• Adrian Allen, 195 pounds, went 1-2 and scored one point.
• Jayden Clark, 220 pounds, went 0-2.
