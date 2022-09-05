CALDWELL, Idaho — The Baker boys placed 11th out of 19 teams and the Baker girls were 12th out of 15 teams at the Caldwell Twilight Invitational cross-country meet on Thursday, Sept. 1.

In the boys varsity meet, Thaddeus Pepera paced the Bulldogs, finishing 38th overall in a time of 17:23.28.

