Baker’s Rylee Elms, here in a February 2022 game, had six points in the Bulldogs' season-opening win at Homedale, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Baker’s offense had a sluggish start to the season, but the Bulldogs’ defense was so stout that the shooting struggles didn’t matter.

Baker held Homedale to just 12 points, and the Bulldogs’ offense was much more efficient in the second half of a 43-12 win in a nonleague girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 1 at Homedale.

