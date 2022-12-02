Baker’s Rylee Elms, here in a February 2022 game, had six points in the Bulldogs' season-opening win at Homedale, Idaho, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Baker’s offense had a sluggish start to the season, but the Bulldogs’ defense was so stout that the shooting struggles didn’t matter.
Baker held Homedale to just 12 points, and the Bulldogs’ offense was much more efficient in the second half of a 43-12 win in a nonleague girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 1 at Homedale.
Baker led 14-8 at halftime.
Baker coach Jason Ramos said the Bulldogs were taking good shots, but most didn’t go down in the first two quarters.
“I thought we’d come out and be more efficient on offense,” he said.
Ramos was pleased with Baker’s effort and performance on defense from the opening tip.
“We play really good defense, and just with the personnel we have we’re going to be tough for teams to deal with,” he said.
Baker forced 16 turnovers.
Ramos said his message to the team at halftime was that if they continued to clamp down on the Trojans in the second half, their own shots would start to fall.
“Defense drives the offense, that was the halftime discussion,” Ramos said.
The Bulldogs turned his words into results — and points — in the final two quarters.
Senior post Jozie Ramos, the reigning Greater Oregon League player of the year, scored 19 of her game-high 26 points in the second half as Baker outscored the Trojans 29-4.
Homedale didn’t score in the fourth quarter.
“We got the same good looks in the second half,” Jason Ramos said. “Our defense just continued to be stellar all night.”
Jozie Ramos was the only Bulldog to go to the free throw line, where she made 7 of 9.
She also had one of Baker’s two 3-pointers. Fellow senior Brooklyn Jaca had the other.
Makenzie Flanagan had six points, and Rylee Elms had four.
Baker was scheduled to play host to Mazama on Friday, Dec. 2 and Klamath Union on Saturday, Dec. 3, but the schools decided not to travel to Baker City due to road conditions.
Ramos said the cancellations were disappointing.
“We were expecting to play two more games this weekend,” he said. “We want to be playing basketball.”
Early season nonleague games are important as the Bulldogs hone their system with a goal of peaking in March in time for the Class 4A playoffs.
BAKER (43)
Elms 2 0-0 4, Flanagan 3 0-0 6, Dalton 0 0-0 0, Llaurado 1 0-0 2, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Ramos 9 7-9 26, Jaca 1 0-0 3, Robb 0 0-0 0, Rabourne 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-9 43.
HOMEDALE (12)
Telford 0 0-0 0, McFarlane 0 0-0 0, Parker 1 1-2 4, J. Roseborongh 0 0-0 0, Quezada 0 0-0 0, Hall 3 0-0 6, K. Roseborongh 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 2-4 2. Totals 4 3-6 12.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.