The Baker softball team dominated from the start in a nonleague game against Nyssa on Tuesday, April 5, at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker scored three runs in the first inning and went on to a 15-0 win.
The game ended after three innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
After Baker pitcher Kaycee Cuzick held Nyssa scoreless in the top of the first, including two strikeouts, Kiley Jo Aldrich led off the bottom of the first and was hit by a pitch from Taylor Cassity.
Brooklyn Rayl followed with a single, the first of her three hits.
Aldrich stole third and Rayl stole second, and with Makayla Rabourne batting, Aldrich scored the game’s first run on a passed ball. Rayl scored on a wild pitch and Rabourne scored on another passed ball.
Cuzick, who allowed just one hit and one walk, had two more strikeouts in the top of the second.
Baker then took complete control with seven runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Bulldogs scored all those runs with two outs.
Aldrich singled and advanced to second and then third on consecutive wild pitches. Rayl singled to drive in Aldrich, and Baker led 4-0.
Rabourne single and Cuzick walked to load the bases. Rayl scored on a wild pitch, and Kaci Anderson doubled to left field to drive in Rabourne with Baker’s sixth run.
Candace Peterson doubled to drive in Oakley Anderson, who was a courtesy runner for Cuzick.
Peterson later scored when Nyssa first baseman Jenny Trujillo misplayed Te’ygan Coley’s hard ground ball.
Ashlyn Dalton then completed the scoring with an RBI single that scored Coley.
Baker added five more runs in the third.
Rayl, who was 3 for 3, had a leadoff double and scored on Rabourne’s single.
Cuzick followed with an RBI single, and Kaci Anderson drove in a run with her second double.
Coley’s RBI single pushed Baker’s lead to 14-0, and Sydney Fry singled to score Coley with the game’s final run.
Nine Baker players had at least one hit as the Bulldogs amassed 15 hits in just three innings against Cassity, who was pitching in place of Nyssa’s top pitcher, who was out with an injury.
“Nine players had hits — I love to see that,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said.
He said both Peterson and Rayl barely missed home runs, each hitting a double that went off the wall.
On defense, Baker, which at times has struggled on defense, didn’t commit an error.
Baker defenders didn’t have many chances, as Cuzick got seven of Nyssa’s nine outs on strikeouts.
“We made the plays when we needed to,” Gulick said.
Baker improved to 4-2. The Bulldogs traveled to Milton-Freewater on Wednesday, April 6, to open Greater Oregon League play with a doubleheader against Mac-Hi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.