Baker solidified its hold on second place in the Greater Oregon League baseball standings and strengthened its positioning for the Class 4A playoffs with a dominating sweep of Ontario on Thursday, May 5, at Ontario.
Baker won the opener 20-0 and the second game 17-1 to improve its league record to 8-2.
The Bulldogs, 14-9 overall, trail only La Grande, which is 10-0 in GOL play, 21-1 overall and ranked fourth in the state.
Baker’s two league losses were to La Grande in a doubleheader on April 20 at the Baker Sports Complex. Baker concludes its GOL schedule by traveling to La Grande for a doubleheader on Friday, May 13. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
On Thursday at Ontario, Baker led from the start, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning of the opener.
Baker scored both runs without the benefit of a hit.
Jaxon Logsdon and Connor Chastain both walked to start the game. Logsdon stole second and third, and scored on a passed ball.
Chastain scored Baker’s second run on Logan Capon’s groundout.
Two runs were more than enough for the Bulldogs with pitcher Silas Carter stifling the Tigers from the start.
Carter allowed just one hit and one walk, striking out 10 in a six-inning complete game win.
Baker added three runs in the top of the third, and this time the Bulldogs used hits to add to their lead.
Capon and Carter each had RBI singles.
Baker extended its lead to 6-0 with a run in the fourth. After a scoreless fifth inning, Baker unleashed an offensive onslaught in the top of the sixth that resulted in 14 runs, a single-inning season high for the Bulldogs.
Twenty Baker batters came to the plate during the inning, which featured seven hit batters, five Baker hits, three walks and two errors.
Logsdon finished the game 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Capon was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, and Carter and Cole Hester had two RBIs each.
The second game followed a similiar script.
Baker again took a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
And the Bulldogs got another dominating pitching performance, this time from Capon, who yielded four hits and struck out five.
Ontario scored its lone run, unearned, in the bottom of the third to briefly trim Baker’s lead to 3-1.
But the Bulldogs scored five runs in the top of the fourth to take control. And Baker didn’t need any help from miscues by Ontario pitchers or fielders.
Baker had eight straight hits in the inning, including an RBI double by Aldo Duran and a two-run triple from Logsdon. Hudson Spike’s RBI single boosted Baker’s lead to 8-1.
As in the first game, Baker finished the second with a big inning. This time the Bulldogs plated nine runs on seven hits.
Baker finished with 17 hits. Duran was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Cody Skidgel, Capon and Logsdon had two RBIs each.
GAME ONE
Baker 2 0 3 1 0 14 — 20
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Carter and Logsdon. Becessil, Martinez (6), Bervelos (6), Ramirez (6) and Cole.
GAME TWO
Baker 2 1 0 5 9 — 17
Ontario 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Capon and Logsdon, Smithson (5). Cole, Ramirez (5) and Calderon.
