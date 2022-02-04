The Baker High School wrestling team continued its preparations for the regional and state tournaments by traveling east on two straight days earlier this week, winning two of three duals.
On Thursday, Feb. 3, Baker headed to Ontario and won eight of 12 matches to beat the Tigers, 49-18.
The Bulldogs concluded their dual season with a 15-5 record, and finished second in the Greater Oregon League.
The previous day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Bulldogs traveled to Idaho to take on Homedale and Weiser in separate duals.
Ontario
Baker had a few close matches, including Cole Hester, who went to triple overtime in beating Jamis Gonzalez in the 132-pound match.
“In the final overtime the wrestler that scored first in the match gets to choose which position they would like to wrestle from, either top or bottom,” Baker coach Brandon Young said. “If the bottom wrestler can get away, they win, if the top person can hold them down for 30 seconds then the top wrestler wins. Ontario chose down and Cole was able to ride him out for the 30 seconds which gave him the win.”
At 138 pounds, Baker’s Riley Martin wore down Marcos Rodriguez to earn a 3-1 decision.
“Riley is really coming along mentally and physically,” Young said. “If Riley can wrestle with that intensity at regionals he will be a definite contender.”
Baker’s Gavin Stone moved up from 145 pounds to 152 to take on Ontario’s top wrestler, Ruben Hernandez.
The match was close throughout.
Stone couldn’t quite finish multiple takedowns, and Hernandez won 5-2.
“Gavin took on the challenge — he knows he needs it to push him to the next level,” Young said. “Gavin is very driven.”
The 160-pound match pitting Baker’s Ben Coburn against Martin Benites was another close one, with Coburn trailing most of the match.
But he secured a takedown and turned Benites at the end to earn a 5-2 decision.
“Ben has really come a long way this season,” Young said. “He has a great attitude and he really got the team and the fans fired up.”
In other matches against Ontario:
• 106: Baker’s Joey Duncan defeated Nick Sandberg by fall.
• 113: Baker’s Marcus Chamberlain defeated Nathan Marcelino by fall.
• 120: Baker’s Aldo Duran defeated Ethan Calderon in a major decision, 9-0.
• 126: Baker’s Sage Darlington won by forfeit.
• 145: Baker’s Jimmy Sullivan defeated Ethan Rangel by fall.
• 170: Baker’s Cody Eskew defeated Julian Fischer by fall.
• 182: Ontario’s Leonardo Becerra defeated Jacob Mills, 6-3.
• 195: Ontario’s Alexander Sigrah defeated Billy Kargianis by fall.
• 222: Ontario’s Tommy Ishida defeated Alex Ritter by fall.
• 285: Baker’s Jaden Martin won by forfeit.
There were also several extra matches after the dual.
• 126: Ontario’s Ethan Calderon defeated Michael Endersby by major decision, 11-0.
• 138: Ontario’s Marcos Rodriguez defeated Samuel Nelson by fall.
• 152: Ontario’s Aiden Rocha defeated Julian Garcia by fall.
• 152: Baker’s Jimmy Sullivan defeated Aiden Rocha by fall.
• 160: Baker’s Ryan Brown defeated Martin Benites by fall.
• 220: Ontario’s Nicholas Sigrah defeated Jayden Clark, 11-5.
• 220: Baker’s Jayden Clark defeated Raul Macias by fall.
• 285: Baker’s Russell Walden defeated Alan Romero, 1-0.
• 285: Baker’s Russell Walden defeated Jorge Ortiz by fall.
At Homedale
Homedale had just four wrestlers in its varsity lineup, which resulted in multiple forfeits as Baker won the match 77-6.
In the four contested matches, Baker won three by fall — Aldo Duran at 113 pounds, over Wyatt Stewart; Gavin Stone at 145 pounds by technical fall over Andrew Marston; and Alex Ritter at 220 pounds over Brodie White.
Willie Haun had Homedale’s lone win, by fall over Adrian Allen at 195 pounds.
At Weiser
After the teams exchanged forfeits at 98 and 106 pounds, Duran pinned Weiser’s Billy Nevarez to give Baker a 12-6 lead.
The Wolverines evened the score at 12 with Rafael Dellgadillo’s win by fall over Sage Darlington at 120 pounds.
At 126, Baker’s Cole Hester pinned Aemon Keegan late in the second period.
“We were proud of Cole as his opponent was a decent wrestler and Cole had built a comfortable 9-1 lead, but continued to score points and earned the fall,” Young said.
Weiser won two straight matches, with Kash Cobb winning by fall over Riley Martin at 132 pounds, and Jace Buescher winning by fall over Samuel Nelson at 138.
Baker won by forfeit at 145 points, and then Stone, at 152 pounds, had one of the most exciting matches of the night against Weiser’s Clayton Beesley.
“Beesley was able to use his length to prevent Gavin from scoring on his takedowns and then ride Gavin out in the third period,” Young said. “Gavin was close to scoring on his feet several times but unable to finish. We liked his effort, he just kept working the entire match. That what he does all the time, he’s a workhorse.”
Weiser extended its lead at 160 pounds with Maddox Stevens winning by fall over Ben Coburn.
At 170 pounds, Baker’s Cody Eskew dominated with a 10-1 major decision over Willie Sudderth.
Weiser won the next three matches, all by fall.
At 182 pounds, Malachi Hoobery pinned Jacob Mills, at 195 pounds Kaleb Grove beat Adrian Allen, and at 220 Rylee Willet pinned Alex Ritter.
In the 285-pound match, Baker’s top-ranked Jaden Martin had a rematch against Jesse Lockett, who has finished second and third in Idaho’s state meet.
It was their third match this year, with Martin winning by fall both times.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Martin built a large lead and then pinned Lockett in the third period.
That wasn’t enough to overcome Weiser’s lead, as the Wolverines won the dual, 51-34.
“We wrestled pretty well against Weiser,” Young said. “Right now the focus is keeping everyone healthy going into regionals and putting the best lineup we can out there with who we have available. We were proud of our effort.”
Gauge Bloomer, a defending state champion at 195 pounds, missed the three duals to get healthy for regionals, Young said.
The Baker girls traveled to Redmond on Saturday, Feb. 5, for their regional tournament, with the top three wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for the state championships in Culver.
The boys varsity and JV wrestlers traveled to Heppner on Saturday, Feb. 5, for a shootout against Culver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.