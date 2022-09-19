Baker quarterback Paul Hobson carries the ball against Vale on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Baker’s response to its first loss on the young football season was emphatic.
The Bulldogs traveled to Vale on Friday, Sept. 16 and dominated the Vikings from the start.
Baker led 20-0 at halftime and cruised to a 33-14 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The Bulldogs not only regained momentum after a 41-14 loss to Homedale, Idaho, on Sept. 9, but they avenged a 34-13 loss to Vale in October 2021.
Baker coach Jason Ramos said last week that Vale is always a tough foe, and he expected the Vikings to be formidable despite their losing several key players to graduation.
But the Bulldogs controlled the game from the start on both sides.
Baker returns to the road for its final nonleague game, traveling to Ontario on Friday, Sept. 23.
The Tigers, formerly a Greater Oregon League opponent, have left the league for football this fall, along with Mac-Hi.
Ontario is 2-1, with wins over Caldwell (48-28) and Mac-Hi (57-8) sandwiched around a loss to La Grande (62-30).
Baker begins its schedule in the newly constituted GOL on Friday, Sept. 30, traveling to La Grande for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Community Stadium.
The Bulldogs return to Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium for the first time in almost a month, playing host to The Dalles, one of the new league members, on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
