Baker tuned up for the Class 4A baseball postseason by traveling to John Day and beating Madras 12-2 in a nonleague, neutral site game on Wednesday, May 18.
The Bulldogs will play Estacada in a play-in game on Saturday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the Sports Complex.
On Wednesday at John Day, Baker fell behind briefly, 1-0, after the White Buffalos scored a run in the top of the third.
But Baker immediately responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Connor Chastain led off the bottom of the third with a single. Sage Joseph drew a walk and Hayden Younger reached on a bunt single, but Chastain was thrown out at home trying to score on the bunt.
Hudson Spike singled to drive in Joseph with Baker’s first run, and, after Younger scored on an error, Logsdon doubled to score Spike and boost Baker’s lead to 3-1.
Baker added three more runs in the fourth, with Younger doing most of the damage with a two-run double.
The Bulldogs, who improved to 15-11 on the season, then ended the game by 10-run rule with six runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cole Hester led off with a walk and later scored on Marco Rosales’ walk. Younger had an RBI single, and Logsdon completed the rout with a two-run triple.
“The game started off a little slow for both teams offensively but we got it going in the third inning,” Baker coach Tim Smith said. “We took advantage of baserunners by hitting them in when the opportunity came up.”
Younger went 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Spike was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Logsdon was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Hester and Chastain had two hits each.
With the play-in game looming, Smith distributed the innings among three pitchers. Spike started and was relieved by Silas Carter in the third, who gave way to Chastain in the fifth.
The three pitchers scattered seven hits.
“Our pitchers threw pretty well and were kept at a low pitch count due to our game on Saturday,” Smith said. “Defensively, we did not have an error so that is always good. I feel like we are in a good spot for the game on Saturday against Estacada. I like our momentum at this point in the season.”
Madras 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
Baker 0 0 3 3 0 6 — 12
Holcomb, Stout (3), Graeme (3), White (4), Flu (5) and White. Spike, Carter (3), Chastain (5) and Logsdon.
