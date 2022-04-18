The Baker softball team rallied to take a 7-6 lead over Ontario in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, April 15, at the Sports Complex, but the Bulldogs couldn’t hold the lead and went on to lose both games and fall to 0-4 in the Greater Oregon League.
After Baker scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 7-6, the Tigers immediately responded with five runs in the top of the sixth. Baker went scoreless in the final two innings of a 12-7 loss.
Although Baker outhit Ontario in both games — 16 to 13 in the first game, 8 to 5 in the second — the Bulldogs struggled to convert hits into runs. Ontario won the second game, 7-1, with Baker scoring its lone run in the last inning.
“We were able to hold them to fewer runs in game two because we did a better job of keeping the ball in the park,” Baker coach Sonny Gulick said. “We did a much better job keeping the top of their order off of the bases. That is attributed to Kaycee Cuzick keeping them off balance at the plate.”
Cuzick, who pitched all 14 innings of the doubleheader, allowed just five hits and had seven strikeouts in Baker’s 7-1 loss in the second game.
In the first game, Ontario had three doubles to go with one triple and two home runs. Belle Navarrete hit both homers and the triple and drove in five runs.
But Baker was in position to get a win thanks to the fifth-inning rally that turned a 6-3 deficit into a 7-6 lead.
The rally started with a blast, as Makayla Rabourne hit a solo homer to left field.
Cuzick followed with a single, and Kaci Anderson doubled to advance courtesy runner Kaydence Thomas to third. Thomas scored on an error, and Candace Peterson had an RBI single to even the score at 6-6. Te’ygan Coley tagged up at third and scored on Ashlyn Dalton’s pop up to give Baker the lead.
It didn’t last long.
Navarrete hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth to give Ontario a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“We took another loss while outhitting our opponent,” Gulick said. “If we can clean up our defensive mistakes we have a chance to win that first game.”
Baker committed three errors in the game.
The defensive struggles persisted in the second game.
Ontario scored one of its two first-inning runs on an error. Navarrete hit her third home run of the doubleheader in the third as the Tigers extended their lead to 4-0.
Dalton had two doubles, in the fifth and seventh innings, but she was stranded on base both times.
“Ashlyn made solid contact a couple of times to give us a runner in scoring position but we could never bring her in,” Gulick said.
Baker scored its lone run on Sydney Fry’s ground ball in the final inning.
Baker, which dropped to 5-6 on the season, will try to get its first league win on Friday, April 22, when La Grande comes to the Sports Complex for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. The Tigers are 6-4 overall and 2-0 in league play, after beating Ontario 13-2 and 15-1 on April 7.
“We continue to give ourselves opportunities to win but have not managed to get a league victory at this point,” Gulick said. “We will have another opportunity for that first league win against a very good La Grande softball team Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.