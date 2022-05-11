Baker’s softball team finally got its chance to take on the Grant Union Prospectors, the undefeated and top-ranked team in Class 2A ranks.
Baker took an early lead but couldn’t hold on Tuesday, May 10, at John Day in a game rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Although the Bulldogs couldn’t match the 21-0 Prospectors on offense, Baker coach Sonny Gulick was pleased with the overall performance.
“It was a good game at Grant Union,” Gulick said. “We got off the bus ready to play.”
Baker drew first blood on Kaycee Cuzick’s first-inning two-out single scoring Kiley Jo Aldrich, who had reached base on a dropped third strike.
Cuzick, who threw a complete game in the circle, kept the Prospector batters at bay for the first two innings, getting three of the six outs on strikeouts.
Grant Union took the lead for good, at 2-1, with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. The Prospectors added runs in the fourth and capped the scoring with three more in the fifth, on consecutive home runs by Halle Parsons and Raney Anderson.
Baker matched Grant Union with six hits, and Cuzick had another single in the top of the sixth to score Brooklyn Rayl.
But Baker left five runners on base.
“We had our opportunities to score, but just couldn’t push enough runners across,” Gulick said.
Rayl, Malaya Rabourne, Candace Peterson and Te’ygan Coley each had a hit.
As has been the case in several losses this season, Baker hurt itself with errors, committing six miscues to Grant Union’s three.
“We had some errors, but we were able to prevent most of them from hurting us,” Gulick said. “I’m proud of our efforts.”
Baker, which dropped to 8-11 on the season, concludes its Greater Oregon League schedule by traveling to La Grande on Friday, May 13, for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
