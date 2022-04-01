No other group of Baker High School spring athletes had to wait longer to compete than the tennis team.
But finally, and on the last day of March, the Bulldogs took to the courts for something other than practice.
Baker traveled to Pendleton to take on the Class 5A Buckaroos.
Baker won three of the four boys singles matches and one of five girls singles matches.
Pendleton swept all four doubles matches.
Baker coach Amy Younger said she was happy to see the players have a chance to compete against another team after more than a month of practices.
And even practicing was a challenge at times, as players had to help shovel snow off the courts at the Ash Grove tennis complex early in the season.
“It’s been a little frustrating,” Younger said of the wait for the first official matches.
Baker was slated to play at Four Rivers School in Ontario in mid March, but the matches were postponed first by rain, then by the lack of buses.
Then a scheduling mishap canceled the Baker boys’ planned matches on Tuesday, March 29, at La Grande.
Younger said the boys played well against Pendleton.
Although the Baker girls didn’t have as much success, Younger said she was pleased with their consistency, which led to many long rallies and generally competitive matches.
“Overall they played great,” Younger said. “It was fun to see.”
She said the matches at Pendleton were different than usual because when players reached deuce, rather than playing the “ad” style, where one player has to win two straight points to claim the game, there was a sudden death format, where the player who won the first point after reaching deuce also won the game.
That shortened the matches, but it also potentially cost Baker players a chance to win games.
Younger said future matches will use the regular ad style for deuce games rather than sudden death.
Baker will return to action Monday, April 4, at Ontario, starting at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs travel to Mac-Hi on Thursday, April 7, for matches starting at 4 p.m.
BOYSSingles
Daniel Cunningham (B) def. Matthew Stansbury, 6-2, 6-4
Tyler Walker (P) def. Caleb Hills, 7-5, 6-2
Ashton LeTourneau (B) def. Miller Johnson, 6-0, 6-4
Anthony Christopher (B) def. Ben Barhyte, 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
Matthew Stansbury and Miller Johnson (P) def. Ethan Hills and Jayden Yencopal, 6-1, 7-6
Elijah Olds and Ben Barhyte (P) def. Weston Downing and Lincoln Nemec, 6-1, 6-3
GIRLSSingles
Olivia Corbett (P) def. Sarah Plummer, 6-2, 6-2
Nora Yoshioka (P) def. Isabel Cunningham, 6-4, 6-1
Maya Smith (B) def. Lucy Oyama, 6-3, 6-4
Emma Coleman (P) def. Olivia Jacoby, 6-2, 6-3
Keri Kenz (P) def. Hannah Lay, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Annie Boswick and Tatum Paulus (P) def. Tristen Tritt and Riley Shaw, 6-1, 6-4
Rachel Walker and Taybree Waller (P) def. Campbell Vanderwiele and Daphne Thomas, 6-0, 6-1
