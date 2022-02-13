Sorry, an error occurred.
Baker's Rylee Elms, middle, here against La Grande on Feb. 8, 2022, had 12 points in the Bulldogs' 63-15 win over Ontario on Feb. 11, 2022.
The likelihood of the Baker girls basketball team losing at Ontario on Friday, Feb. 11, was quite low.
Baker coach Jason Ramos wouldn’t deny that.
The Tigers haven’t won this season, and in the first match up with Baker, on Jan. 21, at Baker, the Bulldogs won 69-16.
“It’s a tough game to get up for,” he said. “The challenge for us was to go out and execute and play basketball at our level, which for the most part we did.”
Baker dominated, especially on defense, holding Ontario scoreless in the first quarter and to just 2 points in the first half en route to a 63-15 win.
The victory clinched a perfect 6-0 record in the Greater Oregon League for the Bulldogs, who improved to 17-5 overall. Baker is ranked fourth in the Class 4A standings statewide.
Nine of the 10 Bulldogs who played got on the scoreboard.
Jozie Ramos led Baker with 15 points. Rylee Elms added 12, Katie Wilde had eight, Brooklyn Jaca seven and Sydnee Pierce six.
Baker now prepares for much more formidable opponents ahead in the GOL and then state playoffs.
Even before the win at Ontario, Baker had clinched the regular season GOL title by virtue of the 43-25 win over La Grande on Feb. 8 in the Baker gym.
Baker will play host to the GOL championship game, which affects seeding in the Class 4A state playoffs, on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
The opponent hasn’t been decided, but Ramos is anticipating a third game against La Grande.
The winner of an Ontario-Mac Hi game will play at La Grande on Thursday, Feb. 17, with the winner playing at Baker.
Jason Ramos said Baker will prepare this week as usual, but he’ll also look to add looks, on both ends of the court, that the Bulldogs have yet to show this season.
If Baker wins Saturday, Feb. 18, the Bulldogs will definitely have a home game in the first round of the playoffs. Baker also has a strong chance of hosting a first-round game even if they lose.
“We’re in good shape,” Ramos said.
BAKER (63)
Elms 5 2-2 12, Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Wilde 4 0-0 8, Gyllenberg 2 1-1 5, Pierce 3 0-0 6, Ramos 7 1-2 15, Roy 2 0-0 2 4, Jaca 3 1-2 7, Robb 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 2-3 4. Totals 28 7-12 63.
ONTARIO (33)
Ortega 5 1-4 13, Wilson 1 0-2 2, Esquivel 0 0-2 0, Evans 0 0-1 0, Oester 0 0-0 0, Womack 0 0-0 0, Eidson 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 1-9 15.
Baker 19 13 23 8 — 63
Ontario 0 2 7 6 — 15
