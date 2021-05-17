Baker’s softball team completed its season Saturday, May 14 by traveling to Nyssa for a doubleheader.
Baker (1-10) lost the first game 9-5 and lost the second game 18-4.
In game one, Baker was able to get out of the gate fast, scoring a couple of runs in the first inning and then an additional run in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
Coach Sonny Gulick was proud of his team for starting off strong.
“We were off to a good start, we gave up a couple in the third, but we still had the lead,” Gulick said.
Sophomore Kaycee Cuzick started in the circle for Baker. After keeping Nyssa at bay early, Cuzick was the victim of several weakly hit balls in later innings that turned into hits.
“They were getting a flare, a dink, you name it, they were getting a hit to score a run when they were on,” Gulick said.
Baker hitters, meanwhile, were making solid contact, but hitting the ball right to Nyssa defenders.
Game two was much different, with Nyssa scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the first to take control from the start.
“Every time they needed one of those flares over the top, they seemed to get it and it always cost us runs,” Gulick said.
Baker battled, though, outscoring Nyssa 4-2 in the following three innings.
“We didn’t quit, we kept playing and we kept working hard,” Gulick said.
Sophomore Teygan Coley was the starting pitcher, and Cuzick relieved her during Nyssa’s big opening in.
Cuzick pitched the rest of the game despite having pitched the first game and taking a ball off her ankle late in that game.
“She took a line drive to the ankle that I would make a kid sit (for), then in between games she flat out said, ‘I’m playing game two,’ ”Gulick said. “She started at short then came in and pitched the rest of game two.”
Leading 14-4 going into the fourth inning, Nyssa was able to score four additional runs. Baker was unsuccessful in the top of the fifth, and the game ended by mercy rule.
“They (Nyssa) played well. They put the ball in play,” Gulick said.
Baker didn’t qualify for the statewide tournament during the final week of the spring sports season.
The Bulldogs will return to the field in the spring of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.