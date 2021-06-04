Baker wrestlers earned 10 wins during a competition with Ontario and Vale on Thursday, June 3. The meet took place at Baker Middle School.
“Even though a lot of the kids weren’t the same weight, they were within one weight class of each other, it made for some really good matches,” Baker coach Brandon Young said. “The kids got to wrestle kids maybe they normally didn’t get to wrestle, and we had a lot of evenly matched kids involved.”
Baker winners included:
• Joey Duncan, 106 pounds, pinned Ontario’s Nick Sandberg
• Marcus Chamberlain, 106 pounds, pinned Ontario’s Nick Sandberg
• River Clark, 106 pounds, pinned teammate Marcus Chamberlain
• Cole Hester, 132 pounds, defeated Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez, 8-3
• Kaci Anderson, 145 pounds, defeated Ontario’s Hannah Hernandez, 11-6
• Gavin Stone, 152 pounds, pinned Ontario’s Marcus Grivajala
• Jacob Mills, 182 pounds, pinned teammate Ryan Braun
• Adrian Allen, 220 pounds, defeated Ontario’s Alec Sigrah, 7-1
• Gauge Bloomer, 220 pounds, pinned Ontario’s Alec Sigrah
• Jaden Martin, 285 pounds, pinned Ontario’s Nico Sigrah, and pinned Ontario’s Christian Rodriguez
Baker will travel to Nyssa on Thursday, June 10 for their final regular season match, then compete at the regional tournament in La Grande on Saturday, June 12.
