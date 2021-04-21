Baker senior Taylor Nudd was the girls medalist with a round of 96, and junior Jesse Maldonado tied for fourth among the boys with a score of 88 at a golf tournament Tuesday, April 20 at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
The Bulldogs played host to La Grande, Nyssa, Burns and Ontario.
“I’m excited to see the kids out playing again, it was just good to see them on our home course being able to play,” Baker coach Mike Long said. “It’s nice to have good weather, which we normally don’t have, and the parents’ support was great.”
On the girls side of the invitational, Baker junior Caitlin Lien tied for second with a round of 99, and sophomore Gretchen Morgan carded a 121.
For the boys, Baker’s only other player, junior Gaven Stretcher, shot a 105.
“I think the scores were a little bit higher than we are capable of, and it will be good to host districts and how those scores will be compared to the scores we posted on Tuesday,” Long said.
The one-day district tournament is set for May 10 at Quail Ridge.
The Baker girls are tentatively scheduled to play at La Grande on Tuesday, April 27, and the boys at La Grande on Friday, April 30.
