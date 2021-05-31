The Baker wrestling team traveled to La Grande on Friday, May 28 to take on the Tigers, the Union Bobcats and the Enterprise Outlaws in a group meet.
Baker coach Brandon Young said he had been working with his wrestlers after playing host to Burns on May 26.
“Coming out of our match with Burns, we felt a lot of the kids were really listening and showed a lot of improvement in just a day, the way they were wrestling and focused on shooting more,” Young said.
Mixing and matching opponents with the other three schools, the performances of freshman Sage Darlington (126 pounds) and Cole Hester (132 pounds) are two that stood out for Young.
“Those two really are really excited to go out there, and take more shots in their matches,” Young said.
He also highlighted junior Adrian Allen, at 195 pounds.
“Adrian Allen might have had his best performance,” Young said.
Though those three performances stuck out to Young, he said he was proud of the entire team as the Bulldogs prepare for the regional tournament set for June 17 at Gladstone High School.
“It’s such a short window, just trying to get everyone trained and ready for regionals,” Young said.
Baker travels to Boardman Wednesday, June 2 for a multischool meet, and then hosts an unusual outdoor meet Thursday, with the mats set up at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Ontario, Vale and possibly Grant Union will compete, with matches starting mid-afternoon.
