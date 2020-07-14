Baker’s two high school summer baseball teams had a busy weekend.
The 16 and under squad played host to Hermiston and to Wallowa on Friday, losing both games.
In the opener against Hermiston, Baker fought back from a deficit, getting to within 3 runs as pitcher Thomas Smithson had a strong outing.
But Baker couldn’t complete the comeback and lost 11-8 in five innings.
In the second game Baker couldn’t mount any offense in a 12-0 loss to the Cougars.
On Saturday the 18 and under team traveled to Hood River for a doubleheader against the Hood River Valley Eagles.
In the first game the Eagles took the lead after the second inning and never trailed again, winning 11-8.
But the Bulldogs rebounded in the second game for a 17-4 win behind strong outings at the plate from Andrew Zellars, who will be a senior at Baker High School this fall, and 2020 graduate Spencer Smith.
This week the 16U team will play host to La Grande tonight at 5 o’clock at the Baker Sports Complex, then travel to Hermiston on Thursday for another 5 p.m. game.
The 18U team will play host to La Grande on Wednesday at 5 p.m., then travel to Pendleton on Saturday, first pitch against the Buckaroos at 1 p.m.
