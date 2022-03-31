Baker's Logan Capon weighs his options on the basepath between first and second in the first inning of the Bulldogs' 8-6 win over Homedale, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Baker Sports Complex.
Baker third baseman Logan Capon, left, fields a ground ball while pitcher Silas Carter looks on during the Bulldogs' 8-6 win over Homedale, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Baker Sports Complex.
The Baker baseball team used two big innings and solid relief pitching to hold off the Homedale Trojans 8-6 in the Bulldogs’ home opener on a chilly and windy Wednesday evening, March 30, at the Sports Complex.
After spotting Homedale a 1-0 lead after half an inning, the Bulldogs, who improved to 4-3-1 on the season, scored four times in the bottom of the first and never trailed again.
But the outcome remained in doubt throughout.
Homedale cut Baker’s lead to 5-4, scoring a run with two outs in the top of the fourth.
With Connor Chastain pitching in relief of Silas Carter, he sandwiched a strikeout and a popout around a walk to Jayden Wutherich.
After a walk to D’Orr Packer that moved Wutherich to second, Sigmund Goode hit a ground ball that Baker second baseman Cole Hester almost nabbed before it rolled into right field.
Wutherich scored on the single.
Carter, who had moved to third base after his stint on the mound, threw out Cody Liebschwager on a ground ball to end the inning.
The Bulldogs got back the lost run — and more — immediately.
Hayden Younger led off the bottom of the fourth with a single down the leftfield line. He promptly stole second.
Hudson Spike laid down a bunt that Liebschwager bobbled, allowing Spike to reach first and Younger to advance to third.
Younger scored on a wild pitch, and after Jaxon Logsdon walked, Cody Skidgel hit a hard ground ball that bounced over second base for a single that scored Spike and boosted Baker’s lead to 7-4.
Baker scored its final run of the inning when Liebschwager tried to pick off Logan Capon, who had singled. The throw was wild and Logsdon raced home.
Homedale wasn’t finished, though.
The Trojans rallied for a two runs in the top of the sixth.
Carter was 2 for 3, including an RBI triple on a shot that rolled to the wall in right center in the bottom of the third.
Capon was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Chastain was 1 for 1 with two RBIs and two walks, and Logsdon was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Carter earned the win on the mound.
Homedale 1 2 0 1 0 2 0 — 6
Baker 4 0 1 3 0 0 x — 8
Goode, Liebschwager (2), Lejardi (4) and Packer. Carter, Chastain (4), Capon (6), Spike (7) and Logsdon. WP: Carter. LP: Goode.
2B: Logsdon, Capon. 3B: Carter.
